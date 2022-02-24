In less than two years, the Saudi Cup meeting has propelled itself to the forefront of the International racing scene. Playing host to the richest race in the world, the lucrative $35.1 million on offer across the two days has attracted deserved international support. Travelling from racing jurisdictions far and wide, there are a total of 7 nations represented in the feature $20 million Saudi Cup. With such diversity comes a degree of unfamiliarity to many of us. Super trainers such as Bill Mott and Steve Asmussen are household names in the America but their legendary status might be missed amongst those racing fans used to Aidan O’Brien and John Gosden’s domestic domination.

Ignorance might be bliss but knowledge is power so keep reading to find out just why the Saudi Cup is a must-see event on Saturday, February 26. Best represented, there are four contenders for the USA, all hailing from powerful stables.

COUNTRY GRAMMER – BOB BAFFERT, USA

Bob Baffert is no stranger to the spotlight and claiming this prize would be the type of attention he craves. With a Triple Crown drought since Affirmed in 1978 prompting doubts if it had become too much of a task for the modern thoroughbred, enter Bob Baffert who slammed the doubters. First with American Pharoah in 2015, followed by the unbeaten Justify in 2018. Country Grammar might lack the gloss of his stable mates before him, but he is a Grade 1 winner in his own right. Possessing the signatory tenacity and grit that we associate with Baffert’s fit and hardy inmates, underestimate him at your peril. However, we last saw Country Grammar on the racecourse in May 2021 so it will take all of his trainer’s expertise to prep him for a test like this after a long layoff.

ART COLLECTOR – BILL MOTT, USA

Art Collector was a slow burner in the early stages of his career, climbing up through the allowance ranks before tackling Graded Stakes company. The highlight of his 16 starts to date was a timely Grade 1 success in the Woodward Stakes at the mercy of Godolphin’s star older dirt colt Maxfield. It was a poignant success following the premature loss of Art Collector’s top-class sire Bernardini. A win on Saturday would enhance his stallion prospects significantly and nobody would begrudge another representative to keep the A P Indy sire line alive – the same line that gifted us three-time Champion sire Tapit.

MANDALOUN – BRAD COX, USA

A son of the reigning Champion sire Into Mischief, Mandaloun’s career to date has not been short of drama. His late owner-breeder Prince Khalid’s commitment and contribution to the global thoroughbred industry was unparalleled. Thus when Mandaloun emerged on the Kentucky Derby trail with a tangible opportunity to provide his late owner’s family with a poignant and important Derby success, there was endless good will hoping for an emotional win. To date, though the case is ongoing, Mandaloun boasts a rare profile. Despite never finishing first past the post in a Grade 1, he is officially a dual Grade 1 winner. Don’t let that put you off though as he warmed up for the weekend with a G3 win over Midnight Bourbon at Fair Grounds. It would be no surprise if it was third time lucky and he manages to get his head in front.

MIDNIGHT BOURBON – STEVE ASMUSSEN, USA

The rematch between Mandaloun and Midnight Bourbon presents a fascinating subscript to the race. Their penultimate meeting in the G1 Haskell resulted in Midnight Bourbon losing his jockey due to interference from first past the post Hot Rod Charlie. The interference meant Mandaloun was awarded the race despite finishing 2nd and avoiding the spill. Just ¾ length separated them in January with Mandaloun coming out on top and the stage is set for round three. Midnight Bourbon is the mark of consistency – only once, when finishing, has he failed to place or win from 14 career starts. A son of the tenacious Tiznow, Midnight Bourbon loves a battle. His trainer is no stranger to international success - he took the Dubai World Cup in 2008 with Curlin so the ingredients are all there – it’s over to 15 time Breeders’ Cup winning jockey Joel Rosario to do the steering and keep him out of trouble.

AERO TREM – ANTONIO CINTRA, URUGUAY

Brazilian bred, Uruguay trained Aero Trem adds a welcome South American flair to the Saudi Cup field. Forced to miss the third leg when contesting Uruguay’s Triple Crown due to a nasty bout of colic, this Group 1 winning Uruguayan super star has been in Dubai since December to acclimatize to the Northern Hemisphere. Fortune favours the brave and no racing fan would begrudge a South American success to reward such a bold and ambitious campaign. A son of Shanghai Bobby, he’s a bred from his sire’s sole season standing in Brazil in 2014.

EMBLEM ROAD – MITAB ALMULAWAH, KSA

A $230,000 Keeneland September yearling, Emblem Road is one of two representatives for the home team. Every dirt track presents a unique test, so course form for this son of Quality Road represents a distinct advantage. With no form line to draw comparison with on these shores, Emblem Road is somewhat of an unknown quantity. Whilst a home win would certainly be popular, heads would be scratched and perhaps the USA contingent would seek to blame covid in explaining how this colt escaped their grasp at the Ocala 2 Year Old sales in 2020.

MAKING MIRACLES – MITAB ALMULAWAH, KSA

The second of the Saudi trained contenders, Making Miracles ran 22 times for Mark Johnston when trained in England where he was OR108 at his peak. On paper, his form is likely to come up short against seasoned Grade and Group 1 winners. Though the home advantage entitles him to take his place, it would be a surprise to see him gallop home with his head in front of this proven high-class field.

MAGNY COURS – ANDRE FABRE, FRANCE

Magny Cours has all the credentials. Running in the Royal Blue silks of Godolphin, he’s a son of the esteemed Medaglia d’Oro and G1 winner Indy Five Hundred trained by the masterful Andre Fabre. His only previous attempt on dirt resulted in a respectable 3rd place finish in the Dubai World Cup. He hasn’t tried it since, but a vote of confidence from his world class trainer is enough to believe he is primed and ready. Fabre has an exceptional knack at getting horses to peak when it matters most and where better than for Godolphin at their neighbour’s feature event.

SEALIWAY – FRANCIS-HENRI GRAFFARD, FRANCE

British Champion Stakes winner Sealiway is the centre of an investigation in France and thus makes his first start for his new trainer, the seemingly unstoppable Francis-Henri Graffard. No doubt his connections would gratefully welcome a distraction from controversy and this son of young French sire Galiway would be a worthy winner. A runner-up effort behind Champion 3yo St Mark’s Basilica in the G1 Prix du Jockey Club presented his best form prior to Champion’s Day at Ascot. However, that Champion Stakes performance away from home, at the expense of reigning Saudi Cup winner Mishriff, gives him a live chance here. There is no question about his raw talent and the strength of his form, but as the only horse yet to race on dirt, it will take a special performance to prevail at the first attempt against such elite opposition. As a grandson of the late great Galileo who’s progeny are often touted as willing to run through a brick wall for you, don’t rule him out.

REAL WORLD – SAEED BIN SUROOR, UAE

Real World spent the early part of his career showing Listed level form on dirt in Meydan. It wasn’t until the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot where he revealed himself as the proverbial ‘Group horse in a handicap’. He’s stepped up in grade each start since and done so impeccably. The question though, is whether he can maintain his upward curve back on the dirt. His previous dirt form never screamed Group 2 winner, however his sire Dark Angel is no stranger to high class dirt runners. Most recently, his son Golden Goal impressively scored at G2 level on dirt at Meydan. What’s more, he’s out of a mare by Dubawi who’s proven himself very apt at getting top class runners on every surface imaginable. Although Real World has a point to prove back on dirt, there would be no raised eyebrows here were he to emerge triumphant.

SECRET AMBITION – BHUPAT SEEMAR, UAE

The aforementioned Golden Goal was half a length to the better than Secret Ambition in his warm up for the Saudi Cup at Meydan. Nine years young, he’s run 43 times, won 11 of them and just shy of £1 million. Another who began his career with Mark Johnston, this gelding has shown remarkable consistency in stakes company, but came up short at his sole G1 effort and at his age it’s hard to see him finding the necessary improvement to get involved here.

MISHRIFF – JOHN & THADY GOSDEN, GB

Defending Champion Mishriff gave his Saudi based owner-breeder a day to remember when taking the Saudi Cup in 2021 at the expense of US heavy weight Charlatan. He went on to a remarkable 4yo campaign taking the Dubai Sheema Classic, placing in the G1 King George and G1 Coral-Eclipse before a scintillating Juddmonte International success where he annihilated a high class field. His customary way of travelling strongly through his races suits the fast pace of the dirt as we saw last February where he benefitted from an exceptionally cool ride. He’s shown an affinity to the track and a repeat of last year’s success would secure his future stallion career.

MARCHE LORRAINE – YOSHITO YAHAGI, JAPAN

Marche Lorraine sprung a huge but popular surprise when taking the Breeders’ Cup Distaff at 50/1 last November in Del Mar. The Japanese are not shy about their desire to take on the best in the world and their investment in top class bloodstock has been paying off. A win for this mare would be just reward for years of dedication to improving quality of the breed in Japan. The rest of the world, most certainly in these parts, are envious of the health of Japanese racing. This popular mare who boasts a Japanese pedigree through and through would be a welcome winner, proving her Breeders’ Cup success was no fluke.

T O KEYNES – DAISUKE TAKAYANAGI, JAPAN

T O Keynes was unbeaten in three starts in 2021, signing off the year with a 6 length annihilation of the G1 Champions Cup at Chukyo, worth a whopping £732,568 to the winner. Winning any race by such a margin is something, but to beat high class opposition forces us to take note. As is customary in Japan, he’s been campaigned to improve with every start – longevity, soundness and consistency are critical factors in stallion making for the Japanese. A son of Sinister Minister, himself deemed surplus to stallion requirement in Kentucky, it would rightly bring the Japanese great satisfaction to beat the Americans on the world stage while the world is watching.

So there you have it. Multiple fascinating story lines create an intriguing undertone to the richest race in the world. Be sure to tune in and as we get a little taster to warm us up for the domestic flat season’s imminent return. As for what’s going to happen, Midnight Bourbon and Mandaloun to engage in an early battle up the long Riyadh straight but Mishriff’s stamina will kick in and take the prize. Tri-cast?