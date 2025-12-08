The Newmarket handler intends to take aim at the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Saudi Arabia with the Muhaarar gelding, who finished third on his debut over fences at Cheltenham last month in the Grade Two Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase.

And although Owen admits he was keen to have another crack over hurdles with the Gredley Family-owned five-year-old, he believes that the plan to work back from the one mile seven furlong Group Two test in February is a logical one.

Owen said: “Burdett Road is fine, but we are going to have a slight change of plan with him.

“He is going to Dubai just before Christmas to go for some of the long distance races out there and then he will go for the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Saudi Arabia.

“We finished third in the Arkle trial, and there were better ones to come out, which has been proven, so we were not going to win an Arkle.

“We are not going to win a County Hurdle off his mark. We could go for the Champion Hurdle, but it is tough so let’s give him a chance of winning some proper prize money.

“I would have liked to have gone to things like the Fighting Fifth, which he had an entry in, but I think this is a good plan.

“It is massive prize money and me and Tim (Gredley) have enjoyed our foreign trips and have been successful with Aspect Island and Wimbledon Hawkeye. I think with horses like him it's a good option.”