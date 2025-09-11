Menu icon
Scandinavia lands the Goodwood Cup
Scandinavia lands the Goodwood Cup

Saturday's runners and riders: Seven in line for Betfred St Leger at Doncaster

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu September 11, 2025 · 2h ago

Scandinavia and dual Derby winner Lambourn have both been declared to tackle Saturday's Betfred St Leger.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained pair top the market at 11/8 and 5/2 respectively and they are joined in the seven-strong field by Ballydoyle stablemate Stay True. Tom Marquand is on Scandinavia, Sean Levey is on Lambourn and Mickael Barzalona rides Stay True.

A typically strong Irish challenge is rounded out by the Paddy Twomey-trained Carmers (9/2), winner of the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot in June.

Andrew Balding's pair of Furthur and Tarriance, together with the Roger Varian-trained outsider Rahiebb, complete the line-up.

It's a big day in Ireland too with the opening instalment of the Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown featuring a couple of Group 1 races, topped by the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

Eight horses have been declared for the 10-furlong feature, O'Brien's Delacroix taking on the Johnny Murtagh-trained Zahrann who also represents the Classic generation along with Hotazhell and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Owen Burrows' Anmaat bids to go one better than when runner-up in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Prince of Wales's Stakes when last seen, while John Joseph Murphy's White Birch was fourth behind him in the Curragh Group 1 at the start of the season and has since missed the bulk of the summer on account of the quick ground.

Royal Champion was back to his best at York last time and represents trainer Karl Burke, with the Japanese challenger Shin Emperor, third to Economics in the same race last September, back for another shot at the prize for trainer Yoshito Yahagi.

There are 11 runners declared for the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes, including a fascinating clash between Fallen Angel, Cercene and January.

The front-running Vera's Secret, who is a perfect three from three at the track so far, is also among the field.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

