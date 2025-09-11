The Aidan O'Brien-trained pair top the market at 11/8 and 5/2 respectively and they are joined in the seven-strong field by Ballydoyle stablemate Stay True. Tom Marquand is on Scandinavia, Sean Levey is on Lambourn and Mickael Barzalona rides Stay True.

A typically strong Irish challenge is rounded out by the Paddy Twomey-trained Carmers (9/2), winner of the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot in June.

Andrew Balding's pair of Furthur and Tarriance, together with the Roger Varian-trained outsider Rahiebb, complete the line-up.

It's a big day in Ireland too with the opening instalment of the Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown featuring a couple of Group 1 races, topped by the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

Eight horses have been declared for the 10-furlong feature, O'Brien's Delacroix taking on the Johnny Murtagh-trained Zahrann who also represents the Classic generation along with Hotazhell and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Owen Burrows' Anmaat bids to go one better than when runner-up in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Prince of Wales's Stakes when last seen, while John Joseph Murphy's White Birch was fourth behind him in the Curragh Group 1 at the start of the season and has since missed the bulk of the summer on account of the quick ground.

Royal Champion was back to his best at York last time and represents trainer Karl Burke, with the Japanese challenger Shin Emperor, third to Economics in the same race last September, back for another shot at the prize for trainer Yoshito Yahagi.

There are 11 runners declared for the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes, including a fascinating clash between Fallen Angel, Cercene and January.

The front-running Vera's Secret, who is a perfect three from three at the track so far, is also among the field.