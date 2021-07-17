Sporting Life
Snowfall is a decisive winner of the Musidora
Snowfall - shortened to complete Oaks double

Market Movers: Today's update from Sky Bet and Paddy Power

By Sporting Life
10:48 · SAT July 17, 2021

Sky Bet

Newbury

13.50 Real World 11/4 from 10/3

14.25 Scaramanga 6/1 from 8/1

15.00 Royal Commando 10/1 from 12/1

15.40 Showtime Mahomes 20/1 from 28/1

"I think he could be tough to beat": Best bets for Newbury and Newmarket

Market Rasen

14.05 Hang In There 9/2 from 13/2

14.40 Fire Away 13/2 from 15/2

15.10 Khan 12/1 from 20/1

Curragh

15.25 Snowfall 1/4 from 2/7

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Paddy Power

The Curragh

14.50 Mooneista 11 from 12

15.25 Snowfall 1/4f from 2/7f & Party House 33 from 40

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Epsom Oaks heroine Snowfall is strong at the front of the market to follow up in the Irish equivalent, while there’s also been a few quid knocking around for Party House who could just be a bit better than she showed in the Naas Oaks Trial as she nearly took a tumble turning into the straight that day.”

1600 Gulliver 5f from 11/2jf, Rough Diamond 13/2 from 7 &Hightimeyouwon 8 from 11

Newbury

14.25 Scaramanga 15/2 from 9

15.00 Method 11 from 12

15.40 Russellinthebushes 40 from 66

Market Rasen

15.10 Ask Henry 6 from 15/2

