Resplendent repeat in the bet365

The curtain comes down on the jumps season at Sandown on Saturday and without the Willie Mullins battalions chasing a championship the card has a very different look to it.

Last year Mullins had 10 horses in the feature bet365 Gold Cup as they chased down the £180,000 pot but he had to settle for second, third, fourth and fifth as Olly Murphy’s RESPLENDENT GREY finished strongly up the hill under Sean Bowen to win.

This time Mullins brings only Road To Home over for a shot at this top staying prize but Kim Muir runners are 0/26 in this race this century which puts me off him and Ask Brewster, and in a much weaker renewal than last year Resplendent Grey could well go in again.

All the evidence suggests Resplendent Grey does not like Cheltenham, so you can ignore his poor run in the Ultima in blinkers last time and he should be a different proposition here back in the cheekpieces.

He travelled like a different animal in the cheekpieces in this race last year and the jumping test this track provides seems to suit him well as it switches him on early and keeps him interested.

One of the bottom weights last year due to the 168-rated Grangeclare West being in the field, he’s top weight this time around but that’s a reflection of how different the contest is without the Closutton crew and he’s well capable of giving the weight away.

He’s not the easiest of rides, but he’s just the sort of challenge Bowen responds well to and getting back at Sandown over a staying trip can bring out the best in him again.

Crucially he’ll be fine on the ground – it’s going to be quick despite all the watering and last year Timeform recorded it as Good to Firm – and with the Murphy squad in super form as well he ticks loads of boxes at a very fair 12/1.

The Verdict: Back RESPLENDENT GREY in the 15.30 Sandown