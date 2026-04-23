Our form expert tipped 10/1 winner Laureate Crown on Friday to go with 5/1, 8/1, 10/1 and 11/1 winners in his Verdict column this month - don't miss Saturday's selections.
The Verdict: Saturday April 25
1pt win Secret Sniper in the 13.45 Sandown at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill)
1pt win Way Of Stars in the 13.45 Sandown at 16/1 (General)
1pt win Strike Red in 14.05 Leicester at 7/1 (William Hill, 13/2 General)
1pt win Resplendent Grey in the 15.30 Sandown at 12/1 (General)
Resplendent repeat in the bet365
The curtain comes down on the jumps season at Sandown on Saturday and without the Willie Mullins battalions chasing a championship the card has a very different look to it.
Last year Mullins had 10 horses in the feature bet365 Gold Cup as they chased down the £180,000 pot but he had to settle for second, third, fourth and fifth as Olly Murphy’s RESPLENDENT GREY finished strongly up the hill under Sean Bowen to win.
This time Mullins brings only Road To Home over for a shot at this top staying prize but Kim Muir runners are 0/26 in this race this century which puts me off him and Ask Brewster, and in a much weaker renewal than last year Resplendent Grey could well go in again.
All the evidence suggests Resplendent Grey does not like Cheltenham, so you can ignore his poor run in the Ultima in blinkers last time and he should be a different proposition here back in the cheekpieces.
He travelled like a different animal in the cheekpieces in this race last year and the jumping test this track provides seems to suit him well as it switches him on early and keeps him interested.
One of the bottom weights last year due to the 168-rated Grangeclare West being in the field, he’s top weight this time around but that’s a reflection of how different the contest is without the Closutton crew and he’s well capable of giving the weight away.
He’s not the easiest of rides, but he’s just the sort of challenge Bowen responds well to and getting back at Sandown over a staying trip can bring out the best in him again.
Crucially he’ll be fine on the ground – it’s going to be quick despite all the watering and last year Timeform recorded it as Good to Firm – and with the Murphy squad in super form as well he ticks loads of boxes at a very fair 12/1.
The Verdict: Back RESPLENDENT GREY in the 15.30 Sandown
Sniper’s dream bet in novices’ final
The graded races can go to the fancied horses at Sandown but the bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle is a cracking betting heat over the two miles.
I’m taking two against the field starting with SECRET SNIPER for Hughie Morrison.
This horse’s full-brother Secret Squirrel was sent off 7/2 favourite for this race two years ago but had to settle for fifth as Alan King’s Helnwein reversed Taunton form off revised terms.
On this occasion the boot is on the other foot as Secret Sniper was second in the same Taunton race to the reopposing Minella Yoga and he has it to do to make up the 10 lengths given the winner was eased down as well.
However, this is a very different contest with the big field and likely strong gallop and that, along with the 15lb pull at the weights, can help the Sniper reverse the form.
The way he finished at Taunton suggests he’ll like the emphasis on stamina here and he looks a danger from towards the bottom of the weights as does David Pipe’s WAY OF STARS and he’s worth backing too.
Pipe has a very good record in this sort of contest and this son of Sea The Moon has more to offer over hurdles having had the three runs in maiden company since arriving from Andrew Balding’s.
Rated 89 on the Flat, he looks let in lightly off 115 over hurdles with the horse he beat at Taunton last time, Gnomon, going in at Ascot since then from another subsequent winner in The Egyptian Ginge (won a handicap hurdle by over six lengths off 115 at Ludlow on Wednesday).
He won on Good to Firm on the Flat so should have no issue with the ground and given he shapes like he’ll stay further over hurdles this test should suit him as well.
The Verdict: Back SECRET SNIPER and WAY OF STARS in the 13.45 Sandown
Fahey to Strike at Leicester
There are two races on the Flat on ITV Racing too and while the Haydock handicap looks trappy Richard and Peter Fahey can hit the target with STRIKE RED in the Caffreys Black Stout King Richard III Cup Handicap at Leicester.
The eight-year-old is basically really well treated as advertised by his 12lb lower mark of 86 than when he was second off 98 in this same race last year.
He did the best of those up with the pace in this race last year as the winner, Completely Random, got cover off the pace so it was a really good effort from the son of Dark Angel.
Last year he came into this contest off the back of a good all-weather prep and he shaped even better on his return at Newcastle this time around, going down only to a handicap snip and a course specialist.
Warren Fentiman takes a further 3lb off and drawn closer to the rail than last year a bold bid is anticipated.
The Verdict: Back STRIKE RED in the 14.05 Leicester
Preview posted at 15:50 BST on 24/04/26
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