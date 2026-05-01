Storm to thunder home in the Guineas

It doesn’t look a vintage renewal of the Betfred 2000 Guineas with Aidan O’Brien’s Gstaad the lowest Timeform top-rated horse in over 30 years and in some ways it’s no surprise he has found his way to the top of the betting.

After all, O’Brien could have run plenty here but he relies on one colt under Ryan Moore and he handled a mile and fast ground well when winning in Del Mar at the Breeders’ Cup last November.

That wasn’t the strongest Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, but his juvenile form has more depth than that, notably his second to the ill-fated Gewan in the Dewhurst over seven furlongs on this track where he was keen to post, and in the race, before running well.

The Dewhurst looks the key piece of form with the fifth and sixth home Oxagon and Alparslan winning the Craven and Greenham this spring, respectively, but I fancy Charlie Appleby’s DISTANT STORM to come out on top on Saturday.

This son of Night Of Thunder was third in the Dewhurst after previously sauntering home in the Tattersalls Stakes, but he was done no favours by either Alparslan or Gewan after a less than clear run up the stands’ side.

I thought he did well to get third with William Buick going easy on him once his chance had gone and he can reverse the form with Gstaad on Saturday.

He’s very much bred for a 2000 Guineas being by a former winner and out of Date With Destiny, the only foal of brilliant 2006 Guineas winner, George Washington, and having solely raced over seven furlongs he can improve again for the mile.

Appleby has won three of the last five renewals and had a short head second in another, too, and it’s fair to say the pendulum has swung in his favour and away from O’Brien when it comes to the Guineas.

It’s been another slow start for O’Brien, who hasn’t won the 2000 Guineas since 2019, and Appleby has had a much smoother spring with his Guineas team, Distant Storm pleasing in a public gallop at Newmarket two and a half weeks ago where Appleby was already pleased with his fitness levels.

With the unbeaten Bow Echo and O’Brien’s Gstaad disputing favouritism, Distant Storm has settled in the betting at 9/2 and those odds look perfectly fair with plenty in the locally-trained horse’s favour.

The Verdict: Back DISTANT STORM in the 15.35 Newmarket