Rivers to flow at Sandown

Aidan O’Brien bids to continue his domination of both the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse and the current Flat season at Sandown on Saturday.

Constitution River looks the chosen one from Ballydoyle, with Ryan Moore riding, as O’Brien goes for his fourth consecutive Eclipse and 10th all told, but he confused the picture somewhat in midweek when pointing Hawk Mountain at the race, as well.

The two three-year-olds, first and second in the Prix du Jockey Club, form a formidable double act against the two standout older horses, Gethin and Saddadd, who are respected despite their lack of experience at Group 1 level.

With seven in the field no bookmaker has been tempted to offer three places, understandable with a couple of pacemakers in amongst the septet, and that makes taking the Ballydoyle duo on even less tempting.

Indeed, it’s no surprise to see Constitution River shorten into odds-on favouritism, as he did remarkably well to pull the French Derby out of the bag from stall 15, and he can add further depth to an already solid C.V.

The best betting race at Sandown is the Coral Challenge handicap over a mile featuring a maximum field of 17 and I like the look of Richard Hannon’s RIVER KING here.

Hannon has won this race twice in the last eight years with Tigre Du Terre and Classic with the latter making all under Sean Levey 12 months ago.

Julie Wood’s horse is back to defend his title on Saturday but it’s of no surprise to see Levey jump ship onto River King who looks progressive.

On the back of 339 days off, during which he was gelded, River King returned at Chepstow in May with a good neck defeat despite being sent off 8/13 and it was no surprise to see him drop back to a mile after that given the way he travelled.

He bolted up at Newbury and then ran a belter when dropped again in trip to seven furlongs in the Buckingham Palace Stakes where he was fifth, trying to fend off the huge stands’ group from the front.

It was a really game effort off his new mark and he should be much better suited going back out to a mile on this round track and from stall two he’s drawn to attack.

His style of racing is well suited to this course and with the interesting Sea Force drawn out wide I’d rather have a good each-way bet on River King rather than splitting stakes between the two.

The Verdict: Back RIVER KING in the 14:25 Sandown