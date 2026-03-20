Wat a great chance for Lavelle

It’s back to the bread-and-butter stuff after the Cheltenham Festival and this is one of the quieter Saturdays of the whole year as we hit a rare lull with the Lincoln at Doncaster and then Aintree on the horizon.

Still, there are 10 races on ITV4 and Newbury is a good track for a bet, with the Grade 2 BetVictor British EBF “National Hunt” Mares’ Novices’ (Handicap) Hurdle taking centre stage.

Dan Skelton seems to have the favourite for every race going on Saturday afternoon and his Getawhisky has found herself at the top of the betting here, but at over three times the price I like Emma Lavelle’s WATAMU to confirm form against her.

Watamu beat Getawhisky at Market Rasen in February when typically travelling well and she had Saturday rivals like Trinity Street and Edith Pelham in behind, too.

She has three lengths to find with Charisma Cat but a 4lb pull helps on that score and she had earlier beaten the winner that day, Khrisma, with a gutsy performance at Huntingdon in December.

Both of those runs came on ground Timeform recorded as soft and the daughter of Crystal Ocean could improve again for better conditions, particularly now she steps up in trip to the extended 2m4f.

I like a strong traveller like her stepping up in distance on better ground and she is bred to get the trip, being out of Woolstone One who won a 2m5f Listed race at Warwick amongst five career wins.

She had a Newbury win to her name as well and Watamu gained her early hurdling experience at this track, so we could see the best of her now she returns more streetwise over a distance and on ground that should play to her strengths.

Harry Cobden, who is 23 from 97 at 24% for Lavelle, takes over in the saddle as well, so she has plenty going for her.

The Verdict: Back WATAMU in the 15.00 Newbury