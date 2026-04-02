Back Baileys to return in style

A week on from the Lincoln we’ve a good Saturday card on the Flat from Musselburgh to get stuck into, but there with the favourite for the feature Virgin Bet Daily Price Boost Queen’s Cup Handicap is the British jumps champion trainer-elect, Dan Skelton.

Not content with his £4million-plus prize-money from the National Hunt season, he tries to muscle in on this £50,000 handicap with Gambino who has got an opening Flat mark of 83 after running behind Constitution Hill at Southwell.

That number is a bit of a finger in the air job, but more of a concern is his reluctance to settle which is a bit of a worry considering his inexperience now he goes out in trip.

His position as favourite underlines what a tricky race this is to assess and you can argue the case for many, but the one I think the market has underestimated a little is Charlie Johnston’s returning six-year-old BAILEYS KHELSTAR.

He hasn’t raced for 618 days, but if you ignore that he has quite compelling claims being a talented, unexposed stayer off a good mark for a yard that won this race in 2019 and 2021.

Of course, you have to factor in the absence, but Charlie Johnston has brought three horses back from over 600 days off since he took over the licence and two of them won; The Gatekeeper (9/1) at Newcastle in March 2023 and Qitaal (14/1) at Doncaster in March 2024, while Baileys Khelstar himself has won well off a break of 264 days.

That gives confidence Johnston can bring one back after a long break and Baileys Khelstar was one of those typical improving stayers from this operation in the spring and summer of 2024, when winning at Southwell and Ascot before he finished a half-length second to Euchen Glen at Ayr from a mark of 81.

A returning mark of 80 gives the son of Cloth Of Stars a chance, then, and with Johnston and his father before him both targeting this early Musselburgh meeting over the years you can be as hopeful as you can be that he’ll be straight for this.

The excellent Jason Hart, who has a good record for the Johnstons, is booked for the ride, and with good ground at this 1m6f trip looking perfect for Baileys Khelstar he’s backed to go well at a price.

The Verdict: Back BAILEYS KHELSTAR in the 15.05 Musselburgh