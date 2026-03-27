Burke to plant his mark on the Lincoln

The curtain goes up for the Flat turf season at Doncaster on Saturday and fitness is going to be key on rain-softened ground with a light westerly headwind blowing in down Town Moor.

It’s no wonder La Botte has found his way to favouritism in the feature William Hill Lincoln, as he had an eye-catching prep run for a yard who target the early weeks of the turf season and he’s got big field and straight course form in his locker, too, after his Britannia second at Royal Ascot.

He’s short at 4/1 in a race of this nature, however, and the cut in the ground is a slight question mark, as well, so I’d rather have an each-way bet on BOTANICAL on his first start for Karl Burke.

Burke has won two Cambridgeshires with the top weight in these colours thanks to Liberty Lane and Boiling Point, so he’s very good at identifying the right handicaps for these Group-class horses, and this looks a good fit for Botanical.

He was a keen-going sort for both Roger Varian and George Boughey, but he’s another in these silks on the verge of Group-race quality and he was rated 110 at the start of the last campaign when he ran on this card in third behind Dancing Gemini in the Doncaster Mile Stakes.

Keen again that day in the nine-runner field, that was only his third go at a mile in his career and he has consistently shaped like a big-field handicap with a strong gallop to aim at over this distance will be perfect for him. Indeed, this test could be just what he needs to show his best.

His past trainers were perfectly adept at getting him ready at home – he bolted up in a York handicap after 228 days off for Varian – and we know how good Burke is on that score.

Running here off a reduced mark of 104, with no worries over the ground, I like that he’s proven over further and he rates a good each-way bet for his new yard (Burke is eight from 28 at 28.57% with his recruits from other yards in the last five years).

The Verdict: Back BOTANICAL in the 15.32 Doncaster