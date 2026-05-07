Back Tate to take Victoria Cup by Storm

The racing roadshow rolls out of Chester and into Ascot and Lingfield this Saturday with the big betting race coming at the former track as 29 line up for the Carey Group Victoria Cup over seven furlongs at 14:20.

Four-year-olds have won 12 of the last 25 renewals and they’re a good starting point in these early-season handicaps given that plenty have that mixture of maturity and an unexposed profile to go to war with.

Indeed, three of that vintage head the betting here with Mudbir, Defence Minister and Shiplake the ones that have the layers running for cover, but I think they’ve missed one in James Tate’s STORM FREE who looks to have outstanding claims at 22/1.

This son of Iffraaj is suitably lightly-raced having had just the eight career starts, split equally between the all-weather and turf, and he’s gradually improving with racing.

He showcased this improvement last September and October, finishing second on his first go at seven furlongs in a hot race that worked out well at Kempton before he did his own bit for the form with a comfortable win in a big field at Leicester, also over seven.

Those efforts marked him out as a horse to follow this season and he shaped really well on his return at Newmarket’s Craven meeting, running on for sixth on the far side and doing the best of those drawn low.

Handicaps at that meeting have been a rich source for Victoria Cup winners over the years and improvement can be expected from Storm Free here on his second start of the campaign and on his second start since being gelded.

Tate has a brilliant record with his horses second time out after being gelded, winning 17 races from 39 runners at 43.59% and to a £1 level stakes profit of +£58.73 at SP, a staggering return, and one that suggests he trains them to improve following the procedure (his win strike-rate first race after being gelded is 18.18%).

Clifford Lee (27 from 112 at 24% for Tate while we’re on impressive stats) takes the ride and he can pick where he goes from a central stall in 13 at a track that should suit Storm Free judging by his all-weather form and performance at testing Leicester.

I’m going to have a bit more on him with a small each-way bet on Jim Goldie’s JORDAN ELECTRICS in the same race as I can’t resist a nibble at 40/1.

If you watch Storm Free’s Newmarket race back you’ll see Jordan Electrics run a stormer on the stands’ side in second on what was remarkably his first go at seven furlongs on his 84th start.

He looks like he stays just fine and we know he’s well handicapped off 91 on his best form, while Goldie is a dab hand at doing extraordinary things with this type of horse.

Back in 2011 he won this race with Hawkeyethenoo, who had six-furlong pace and also came out of a Craven meeting handicap, so he knows the route well, and, while backing veterans in this type of contest wouldn’t usually appeal, this horse at this price has lured me in.

The Verdict: Back STORM FREE and JORDANS ELECTRIC in the 14:20 Ascot