Our form expert has four selections for Saturday's ITV Racing from Ascot and Lingfield.
The Verdict: Saturday May 9
1pt win Morcar in the 12:55 Lingfield at 11/1 (General)
1.5pts e.w Storm Free in the 14:20 Ascot at 22/1 (Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5 20/1 General)
0.5pts e.w Jordan Electrics in the 14:20 Ascot at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Opportunity in the 14:55 Ascot at 13/2 (Paddy Power, 6/1 General)
Back Tate to take Victoria Cup by Storm
The racing roadshow rolls out of Chester and into Ascot and Lingfield this Saturday with the big betting race coming at the former track as 29 line up for the Carey Group Victoria Cup over seven furlongs at 14:20.
Four-year-olds have won 12 of the last 25 renewals and they’re a good starting point in these early-season handicaps given that plenty have that mixture of maturity and an unexposed profile to go to war with.
Indeed, three of that vintage head the betting here with Mudbir, Defence Minister and Shiplake the ones that have the layers running for cover, but I think they’ve missed one in James Tate’s STORM FREE who looks to have outstanding claims at 22/1.
This son of Iffraaj is suitably lightly-raced having had just the eight career starts, split equally between the all-weather and turf, and he’s gradually improving with racing.
He showcased this improvement last September and October, finishing second on his first go at seven furlongs in a hot race that worked out well at Kempton before he did his own bit for the form with a comfortable win in a big field at Leicester, also over seven.
Those efforts marked him out as a horse to follow this season and he shaped really well on his return at Newmarket’s Craven meeting, running on for sixth on the far side and doing the best of those drawn low.
Handicaps at that meeting have been a rich source for Victoria Cup winners over the years and improvement can be expected from Storm Free here on his second start of the campaign and on his second start since being gelded.
Tate has a brilliant record with his horses second time out after being gelded, winning 17 races from 39 runners at 43.59% and to a £1 level stakes profit of +£58.73 at SP, a staggering return, and one that suggests he trains them to improve following the procedure (his win strike-rate first race after being gelded is 18.18%).
Clifford Lee (27 from 112 at 24% for Tate while we’re on impressive stats) takes the ride and he can pick where he goes from a central stall in 13 at a track that should suit Storm Free judging by his all-weather form and performance at testing Leicester.
I’m going to have a bit more on him with a small each-way bet on Jim Goldie’s JORDAN ELECTRICS in the same race as I can’t resist a nibble at 40/1.
If you watch Storm Free’s Newmarket race back you’ll see Jordan Electrics run a stormer on the stands’ side in second on what was remarkably his first go at seven furlongs on his 84th start.
He looks like he stays just fine and we know he’s well handicapped off 91 on his best form, while Goldie is a dab hand at doing extraordinary things with this type of horse.
Back in 2011 he won this race with Hawkeyethenoo, who had six-furlong pace and also came out of a Craven meeting handicap, so he knows the route well, and, while backing veterans in this type of contest wouldn’t usually appeal, this horse at this price has lured me in.
The Verdict: Back STORM FREE and JORDANS ELECTRIC in the 14:20 Ascot
Opportunity knocks for Haggas
Talking of being gelded, OPPORTUNITY can start to deliver on his promise now he’s undergone the procedure in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Italy Handicap over 1m4f at 14:55.
Trainer William Haggas has a healthy strike-rate at pretty much everything, so it’s no surprise he’s had 95 winners at 26.61% with his newly-gelded horses, and this horse looked a prime candidate for the operation when he put in a moody performance when last seen at Royal Ascot in the King Edward VII Stakes.
Keen in the rear, he found nothing when James Doyle asked and was completely eased off in the last quarter mile.
Prior to that, though, he looked a horse of a rich promise, beating subsequent St Leger runner-up Rahiebb at Haydock before being badly hampered in the Cocked Hat at Goodwood where he was value for more than an eight-length fourth.
Indeed, at one point he was talked of as a Derby possible, but he finds himself in handicap company off 91 on his first start at four and he’s worth backing to finally come good.
The Verdict: Back OPPORTUNITY in the 14:55 Ascot
Mor glory for Hannon at Lingfield
Finally, Lingfield hold their Derby and Oaks trials on the turf track and while nothing stands out in those races I do want to back last year’s winner MORCAR in the opening William Hill Epic Boosts Handicap.
Twisting Physics is the favourite here but he was keen at Newbury on his first go at the trip and he’ll have to settle better if he’s to get home.
Morcar is well proven over 10 furlongs, winning here and at Windsor twice each over the trip, his win in this race last year coming off an identical perch of 78 on the back of two runs at Newbury and Windsor.
He prepped in the same Newbury race again this year on his first start since wind surgery, and while I didn’t mean for this preview to become a bit of a stats-fest his trainer Richard Hannon has an excellent record with his horses second time back after having their wind done (eight wins from 33 at 24.24%).
Just as importantly, he’ll love the fast ground and he’s drawn well in two, so there’s an awful lot in his favour given he's chalked up at double-figure prices.
The Verdict: Back MORCAR in the 12:55 Lingfield
Preview posted at 15:05 BST on 08/05/26
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