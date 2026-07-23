Ascot stages one of the highlights of the Flat season on Saturday with a vintage renewal of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The market is headed by Calandagan, who sets a lofty standard on his very best form, and he's undoubtedly the right favourite on the strength of his peak performances, but he's yet to run to that high-class level in three starts this season, and now has to prove he can reproduce the sort of 130-plus rating that has made him one of Europe's standout middle-distance performers.

So, at the prices, I'm happy to look elsewhere.

The three-year-old Benvenuto Cellini receives a valuable weight-for-age allowance and is of course open to further improvement, but he still needs to take a sizeable step forward on what he's achieved so far if he's to trouble battle-hardened older horses of this calibre, and I think his stablemate, MINNIE HAUK, is being underestimated in the betting.

Her comeback victory at the Curragh was workmanlike rather than spectacular and she disappointed in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, but she looked right back to her best when chasing home Ombudsman in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

That performance deserves plenty of credit. This daughter of Frankel is undoubtedly at her best over a mile and a half, so to finish second to one of the world’s outstanding 10-furlong performers over a trip short of her optimum was an excellent effort.

Aidan O'Brien even suggested earlier this week that it may have been the best run of her career.

The Timeform figures don't quite support that view, although a performance rating of 122 wasn't far below the career-best 127 she produced in last year's Arc, and it strongly suggested she's returned to somewhere near her peak after a slightly underwhelming start to the campaign.

Stepping back up to 12 furlongs for the first time this season looks a major plus, and I can see her getting a dream run from stall 1 where she can track her stablemates, Lambourn and Action, who seem likely to set the fractions, and she could get first run on her rivals with most of the market principals preferring to be held up and delivered late.

The Verdict: Back MINNIE HAUK in the 15:35 at Ascot