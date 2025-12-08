The Hunt Family Fund was established by racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy in memory of Carol (John’s wife and Amy’s mother), Hannah and Louise Hunt (John’s daughters and Amy’s sisters) and aims are to raise funds for charities that help and inspire young women, reflecting the love, care and positivity that Carol, Hannah and Louise bought to the world during their lives.

A current initiative is Carol, Hannah and Louise’s Winter Wonderland Fundraiser. This silent online auction (https://bidaid.com/auction/HFF) remembers Carol, Hannah and Louise’s love of the Festive season and their visits to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park.

Carol, Hannah and Louise’s Winter Wonderland Fundraiser is aiming to raise money for The Hunt Family Fund and offers a unique and wide-ranging catalogue of sporting experiences on which people can bid.

Among the lots on offer are behind-the-scenes experiences at Match of the Day and Sky’s Monday Night Football, as well as a guided tour of Michael Owen's Racing Stables by the man himself and a visit to the yard of all-conquering champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins in Ireland. The auction ends on the evening of Thursday December 11, when a gala dinner in support of the fund will be held at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Amy Hunt said: “Cheltenham have been so supportive to both Dad and myself and to run Saturday’s big race in honour of Mum and my sisters, acknowledging their amazing lives as well as driving forward the support for women of all ages, is a wonderful gesture.

“Dad has been coming to Cheltenham all of his adult life, he loves the place and will be commentating on the race for BBC Radio 5 Live. It will be an honour for us all to be there to present the prizes for such a fantastic race.”

Guy Lavender, CEO at Cheltenham Racecourse, said: “John and Amy Hunt are two outstanding people and how they have faced the world with such courage, dignity and resilience since the tragic events of July last year is truly humbling.

“The team at Cheltenham wanted to assist The Hunt Family Fund in any way possible and hopefully by running the feature race of The Christmas Meeting as the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup in 2025, we can help to highlight the important causes which the fund is helping and also provide a fitting tribute to another three outstanding people – Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.”