Saturday York review, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from the Sky Bet York Stakes card at York.

Point and go! Kodiac Thriller (17/2) defied top-weight in the Sky Bet 'Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe' Handicap for trainer Mark Walford and jockey Jamie Hamilton, beating Sports Coach and Managing Director by half-a-length and the same. The winning jockey told Racing TV: "It's a race a lot of us look forward to, it's at an amazing track, York really look after us and it's great to be part of it, to win is even better. "He's a horse who stays further, he got a nice tow into the race and when I pulled him out he picked up nicely, was game and kept going. Everything happens so quick, you try and ride the race but to be honest it's just point and go for us and luckily my lad kept going. "Mark is a huge supporter of mine and has been for many years now so to ride him a winner at York is even more special."

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Dwindling advantage Dwindling Funds' advantage was dwindling in the closing stages but he pulled out just enough for Paul Mulrennan and Jim Goldie to win the Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap at 5/1. The winner had been second on three occasions this season so certainly wasn't winning out of turn. Always close to the pace but with plenty of cover, Dwindling Funds hit the front in the straight and had just enough petrol in the tank to see off the challenges of Final Night and Barley. There was drama in behind with Rajapour clipping heels as he tried to weave through rivals to challenge, taking a nasty looking tumble but both Rajapour and jockey Mark Winn were reported to have walked away from the incident. Mulrennan said: "That's that fellow's first win out of Scotland! "He was very game. Just slightly changed tactics today, just took a lead - we normally make the running - and managed to get a nice lead into the straight. "I was saying to Jim, you jump out there at the mile, you're sheltered all the way round into the straight [from the wind] because of the trees. He doesn't do a stroke in front but he does enough and Jim keeps churning the winners out. "I was handy, kept it very simple but I could hear a lot of shouting going on behind me. I was alright, kept us out of the danger zone."

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Rogue on top Rogue Jewel (11/1) was the only newcomer in the Sky Bet Price Boosts EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes but overcame her inexperience to better Gladys Pugh and Nour by a short-head and a neck. Ridden by Danny Tudhope for trainer Ed Bethell and owners The Rogues Gallery, Rogue Jewel was able to repay a fraction of her £75,000 breeze-up price at the first time of asking. "Very professional on debut," Tudhope said. "Seemed to know her job and made things easy for me. You expect a first time out to come here and be a bit green but she did everything right and travelled through the race lovely and she dug deep when I needed her. "She's not the biggest, bit of a shock maybe, but time will tell [how far she can go]."

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Lots to like about progressive filly Rossa Ryan and Ralph Beckett had to settle for second with Pride Of Arras in the Sky Bet York Stakes but they enjoyed more fortune with Likealot (100/30) who spreadeagled the field in the Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap. The lightly raced filly had been steadily progressive, winning her final start of 2025 in December before shaping encouragingly on her return to action in June. Stepping back up in trip to a mile and a half proved to be just what the doctor ordered as Likealot ran out a commanding seven and a half length winner from Tycoon. "She's a lot more manageable now mentally and she's going the right way," said Ryan. Carrying the famous colours of Helena Springfield Ltd, a search for black type seems almost certain for Likealot whose margin of success will have blown her handicap mark of 92. Ryan brought up a double courtesy of a tremendously willing partner in Flight Control in the Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap, cementing his position as the leading rider in the Sky Bet sponsored Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival. The 7/2 chance, trained by Kevin and Lauren Frost, burst through on the inside but was matched by Mr Noble. No quarter was given by either horse but Flight Control edged out his rival to take the spoils by a head as the pair pulled over three lengths clear of the remainder.