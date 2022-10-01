Timeform highlight their best bets for Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, big improver and a Flag of note.
He's four pounds clear of his closest rival and I'M A GAMBLER arrives in the Racing TV EBF Stallions Guisborough Stakes at the peak of his form.
Mark and Charlie Johnston's charge beat Safe Voyage and Current Option in a valuable handicap at Irish Champions Weekend at Lepardstown from a mark of 106.
If he's able to trnaslate that form to this smaller-field pattern race then he'll be had to beat and he will be well suited by the forecast very strong pace.
29 go to post for the £150,000 Tatersalls October Stakes but AMICHI already sets a good standard for them to aim at and there should be plenty more to come.
A big, scopey and improving juvenile he won a similar event on the July Course last time and has progressed with each of his three starts. He travels well which is a pre-requisite for a race like this and handles cut in the ground.
There's pace around him in 15 and a bold bid is on the cards.
His track record at Ascot 21234911 and FRESH can complete a track hat-trick in the Challenge Cup.
James Fanshawe's team are in terrific form right now which is another plus and he's only a pound higher than when Silent Film a neck here last time. He has a good draw in 16, a strong pace to aim at and looks sure to run his race. Expect to see him finishing well.
