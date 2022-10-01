Timeform highlight their best bets for Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, big improver and a Flag of note.

The Ratings Banker I'm A Gambler – 14.47 Redcar

He's four pounds clear of his closest rival and I'M A GAMBLER arrives in the Racing TV EBF Stallions Guisborough Stakes at the peak of his form. Mark and Charlie Johnston's charge beat Safe Voyage and Current Option in a valuable handicap at Irish Champions Weekend at Lepardstown from a mark of 106. If he's able to trnaslate that form to this smaller-field pattern race then he'll be had to beat and he will be well suited by the forecast very strong pace.

The Big Improver Amichi – 2.06 Newmarket

29 go to post for the £150,000 Tatersalls October Stakes but AMICHI already sets a good standard for them to aim at and there should be plenty more to come. A big, scopey and improving juvenile he won a similar event on the July Course last time and has progressed with each of his three starts. He travels well which is a pre-requisite for a race like this and handles cut in the ground. There's pace around him in 15 and a bold bid is on the cards.

The Timeform Flag Fresh – 3.36 Ascot