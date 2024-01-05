Saturday Sandown abandoned due to waterlogged track but Wincanton on

Clerk of the course Daniel Cooper called an inspection for 8am on Saturday, due to the rain that fell Thursday into Friday morning, but gave the go-ahead for the card to take place before then.

The going is described as heavy, while it is soft (in places) on the chase course.

Sandown off

Sandown’s meeting on Saturday, set to feature the £100,000 Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase, has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper and his team called an 8am precautionary inspection on Friday as though the track was raceable at the time, heavy rain was forecast for Thursday evening.

The predicted worst case scenario was up to 20mm of rain, but even more fell at the Esher venue with 34mm recorded and it has left the course saturated with no hope of improvement in time for racing.