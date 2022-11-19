A review of the rest of the Betfair Chase card at Haydock as Paul Nicholls' Hitman dominated the graduation chase in style.

Hitman too strong for Haydock rivals Paul Nicholls' Hitman ran out an impressive winner of the Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase at Haydock under Harry Cobden. Sent off the 8/13 favourite by punters at the Merseyside track, the six-year-old made all the running and jumped with accuracy on his way to a wide-margin success. Betfair cut the winner to 7/1 from 10s for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day, but the three-mile trip there will ask a new question of him - Saturday's race over the extended 2m5f at Haydock was the furthest he's ever gone. Sky Bet go 8/1 Hitman for the King George and spokesman Michael Shinners said: "A good performance from Hitman who jumped and galloped his opponents into submission. The King George looks a possible target, where we go 8/1 from 10/1."

Nicholls said: “He was a little keen at Aintree the other day. He was a bit fresh. But we let him bowl along in front to day, let him settle. He just gallops and jumps and for a six-year-old rated 160 we have been patient with him. He has run some really good races for a young horse. But he’s just becoming the finished article now. “He’s got an entry for the King George and I’d say that’s where we’ll be heading. I might give him a couple of other entries but I’d say the plan would be to go to the King George and then Harry’s (Cobden) got to make his mind up. He’s had those decisions to make before and he’ll have to choose whether to ride Bravemansgame or this fella. I don’t think there’s much between them, I think this fella is massively improving and I think three miles will bring out more improvement. He was relentless there, so I’m really pleased with him and he’s a really exciting horse. “I doubt there’s much between them. He’s 160 rated and I don’t know what Bravemansgame is off the top of my head (164) but I bet there’s nothing much between them on ratings. Hitman has run some really good races and he’s progressive and I’m sure three miles will bring out more improvement. Wherever Bravemansgame finishes he certainly won’t far away – he’s definitely not the 25/1 chance that he was earlier in the week.” Nicholls at the double

Tahmuras is a cut above his rivals

Hitman's win registered a Betfair Chase day double for Nicholls who struck earlier on the card with his Tahmuras (7/4 Favourite) comfortably landing the opening Listed Betfair Weighed In Podcast Newton Novices' Hurdle. Partnered by Cobden, the five year old came home five and a half lengths to the good over Sizing Pottsie in the two-mile contest to make it two form two over hurdles following his success at Chepstow earlier this month. A step up in class for the Grade One Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown Park in early January now beckons for the Falco gelding. Nicholls said: “That was a lovely run and after surprising me with the ease that he won at Chepstow he’s taken a big step forward here - that was a good performance. “We’ll go to Sandown now for the Tolworth Hurdle. We said if he won this he’d go for the Grade One and the track should suit him there. “We’re really pleased with him – he’s one of our better novice hurdlers.”

Botox Has feature handicap in the bag Botox Has responded well to Caoilin Quinn's urgings to run out an impressive winner of the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle. Gary Moore's horse put two and a quarter lengths between himself and runner-up Get A Tonic after a strong finishing effort with Run For Oscar back in third. Long-time leader Ailie Rose fell at the last when in contention for a place but Botox Has had the measure of his rivals at that point. Wholestone ran on for fourth under Daryl Jacob. For Northern Ireland-born Quinn, the victory in the three-mile Premier Handicap was his biggest to date. The 21 year old said: “I’m speechless to be honest. He’s a tough horse and I tried to keep him on the bridle for as long as I could. Luckily I was in the right place and handy enough the whole way and when they’ve come to him I’ve winged the last and he’s really stuck his head down and battled for me. “He’s very brave, the more you ask him the more he gives you so he’s a wonderful horse. He’s still unexposed and there’s still plenty of improvement in him I think as well, so he’s exciting. “I’ve been with Mr Moore since August and I can’t thank him enough. Since I’ve moved there he’s trusted me with some very good rides and hopefully I can keep it up for him now. Things are going very well, this is my ninth winner of the season. “I’m originally from Downpatrick and moved to Mr (Warren) Greatrex when I was 16 and then I made the move to Mr Moore’s in August. Winning a £125,000 race hasn’t sunk in yet, but I’m sure it will soon!”

Cruise for England star The longest race on the card, the Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Handicap Chase over an extended three and a half miles, went the way of No Cruise Yet (9/2), who got the better of Poppa Poutine by a head in a thrilling finish. Jonathan England, who partnered the winner on behalf of his trainer wife Sam, said: “He’s a lovely horse and a brilliant jumper and we knew he’d stay the trip. “We were pitching in deep off his previous form but he’s one of those, he’s got a lot of ability but he just looks after himself sometimes. “Sam is probably cursing me because I was jumping right all the way down the back but after the last he stuck his head down and battled. He was in at Hexham last Tuesday but we just thought that if we come here – it’s a good series of staying chases – that it might open up a few doors for him if he can go up (in the handicap) on the back of it.” Stainsby Girl thrives under returning Kit

