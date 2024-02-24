Saturday reflections as Sam Thomas duo shine at Kempton including the exciting Lump Sum

Ben Linfoot reflects on Saturday afternoon's action at Kempton Park as Sam Thomas' two runners shine while his former boss Paul Nicholls has reasons to be excited, as well.

In the recent past this has been ‘Christian Williams Weekend’, what with the South Wales trainer having won the Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle the last two years and the Coral Trophy at Kempton two years ago. It’s a bit of a stretch to label today ‘Sam Thomas Saturday’, given his Al Dancer was ultimately reeled in by Forward Plan in the Kempton feature, but seeing he’s another of the Ditcheat alumni we’ll go with it as he came so close to recording a memorable double for principal owner Dai Walters. First up was Lump Sum in the Coral Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle, a six-year-old with a bright future judging by his authoritative victory under Sam Twiston-Davies, his four-and-a-half length verdict over Fiercely Proud also a nod to the Sky Bet Supreme claims of Jeriko Du Reponet. Nicky Henderson’s horse accounted for the Dovecote first two last time out at Doncaster, but Lump Sum appeared to improve from Town Moor judging by the way he went clear after the last. Not entered in any of the Grade 1 novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival, he could still end up at next month’s seasonal highlight in one of the handicaps with the County Hurdle (over two miles) and the Martin Pipe (over 2m4f and a bit) his options. He has so far only raced over two, but he already shapes like he’d get further and Thomas has a serious horse to aim at the Festival now he’s qualified for the handicaps by virtue of having his fourth run over hurdles. All eyes will be on the official handicapper’s assessment come the great weights unveiling in a Cheltenham pub next Tuesday afternoon. On this evidence he should have at least no problem in getting in either contest, giving Thomas the sort of dilemma that trainers enjoy.

Nicky Henderson: My Cheltenham Festival team

If Lump Sum is an improving young horse, stablemate Al Dancer is at the opposite end of the scale but the 11-year-old lit up Kempton Park in the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase with the most gallant of efforts on the front end under 5lb claimer Dylan Johnston. This was a terrific ride in defeat, Johnston taking the race by the scruff of the neck after his fellow jockeys declined to take up the running, and he got his mount into a superb rhythm up front only for the petrol gauge to start flashing after the last. It looked like he might hang on only for a fairly astonishing late burst from Forward Plan, Anthony Honeyball’s mob-handed tactics paying dividends as Ben Godfrey navigated a passage through from an unlikely position to deny the gallant grey approaching the winning line. Heartbreak for Al Dancer, whose 28/1 odds seemed a pretty fair reflection of his chance beforehand given his age and doubts about his stamina. If he’s to go to the Festival it will be for the Ultima Handicap Chase on a stiffer track over a furlong further, so perhaps it’s a shame he was denied his day in the sun while Thomas had him in such good shape. While one of Ditcheat’s old jockeys had a day to remember, the master of the famous training establishment might’ve unearthed a fine horse for the future himself as Kalif Du Berlais defied a 5lb penalty to land the Grade 2 Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle in gritty fashion. In true Paul Nicholls style he all but ruled out the Triumph Hurdle for this horse in the aftermath of the win, citing the time and patience needed for such a talented prospect to flourish in his care. A fine stamp of a horse with an attitude to match his engine, he looks all over a future chaser and is another good advertisement for National Hunt stallion Masked Marvel, a St Leger winner who has already been responsible for a Cheltenham Festival winner in Maskada and has more chances this year with the likes of Teahupoo and Predators Gold.

Kalif Du Berlais edges an Adonis thriller