Coral Trophy report and replay: Forward Plan swoops late

However he gathered momentum going to the the final fence, landed running, and powered to the line, overhauling the leader to score by a length-and-a-quarter.

The 15/2 chance, one of three runners in the race for Anthony Honeyball, was in among horses jumping the second last as Al Dancer (28/1) set sail for home.

The winning trainer told ITV Racing: “Ben has given him a peach of a ride. He was a little more prominent that I expected him to be but at least he didn’t have to make ground up. He actually gave two a good belt down the back then Harry Skelton has gone down his inner and he’s almost had to take back and wait his turn.

“The horse has a bit of boot and speed, and we were hoping we didn’t have to use that to stay in the race, and use it to win the race instead. When he switched and winged the last it was brilliant, a great performance.”

Godfrey added: “His best form is on good ground but ground wise we weren’t really too worried. It’s a little bit dead but they’re not kicking it up too much. It was more an emphasis on stamina we were worried about with the ground being soft.

“In a race like this they go a good gallop, and you need to stay really but it’s worked out. He toughed it out and deserved this, he’s a tough little horse.

“You need horses like tis lad to put you in races like this on a Saturday. To have one like him to go to war with in these very competitive races is what you get out of bed for and why you get up every morning. I’m delighted for the owners, Anthony and all the connections.”