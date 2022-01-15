David Ord has four horses he suggests combining in a Lucky 15 on Saturday from the action at Warwick, Wetherby and Kempton.
A Lucky 15 involves four selections and 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and 1 four-fold accumulator
A case can be made for all four runners in the Book Corporate Hospitality At Wetherby Racecourse Handicap Chase but the most compelling one is for HOLLYWOODIEN.
He’s slipped to a mark a pound below his last winning one and shaped well before tiring on his reappearance at Carlisle last month. He’s already won around here which is a positive and is the only front-runner in the race. He should therefore get the run of this and will be hard to peg back from his current handicap rating.
Clearly there’s a risk involved when backing a horse that hasn’t beaten a rival in his last two starts but there are reasons to expect a revival from SHANNON BRIDGE in the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Handicap Hurdle.
He drops in class at the West Yorkshire track for a race he won last year, and has slipped to a mark only three pounds above that one – and two below the one from which he followed-up at Ascot next time. He showed a bit more at Cheltenham in December and crucially the headgear, which sparked him into life last term, returns for the first time this season. It makes him of interest.
Not the usual field size you associate with a Pertemps Qualifier and RIGGS makes plenty of appeal.
He’s completely unexposed as a stayer having only had one run over three miles, finishing second to Dans Le Vent in the ultra-competitive Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock. He went smoothly through that race and a five-pounds rise looks perfectly fair.
Clearly he has plenty of form over shorter trips so has the tactical speed to cope if this isn’t a true test at the trip and that completely depends on only obvious front-runner Keeper Hill setting a sound gallop. Connections won’t mind going up a few pounds either with the March final in mind.
He took the eye with how he went through the race on his Taunton reappearance and GRISBI DE BERCE looks primed for a big run in the Coral Proud To Support British Racing Handicap Hurdle.
Alan King’s charge didn’t see the race out as well as expected when fourth behind An Tailliur but looked as if he needed it on his first start for six months. He also looks tailormade for the drop back to two miles in a strongly-run contest which he should get here and the handicapper has been generous in dropping him two pounds.
