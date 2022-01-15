David Ord has four horses he suggests combining in a Lucky 15 on Saturday from the action at Warwick, Wetherby and Kempton.

Saturday Lucky 15 selections A Lucky 15 involves four selections and 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and 1 four-fold accumulator

HOLLYWOODIEN – 2.12 Wetherby

A case can be made for all four runners in the Book Corporate Hospitality At Wetherby Racecourse Handicap Chase but the most compelling one is for HOLLYWOODIEN. He’s slipped to a mark a pound below his last winning one and shaped well before tiring on his reappearance at Carlisle last month. He’s already won around here which is a positive and is the only front-runner in the race. He should therefore get the run of this and will be hard to peg back from his current handicap rating.

SHANNON BRIDGE – 2.47 Wetherby

Clearly there’s a risk involved when backing a horse that hasn’t beaten a rival in his last two starts but there are reasons to expect a revival from SHANNON BRIDGE in the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Handicap Hurdle. He drops in class at the West Yorkshire track for a race he won last year, and has slipped to a mark only three pounds above that one – and two below the one from which he followed-up at Ascot next time. He showed a bit more at Cheltenham in December and crucially the headgear, which sparked him into life last term, returns for the first time this season. It makes him of interest. RIGGS – 3.35 Warwick

Not the usual field size you associate with a Pertemps Qualifier and RIGGS makes plenty of appeal. He’s completely unexposed as a stayer having only had one run over three miles, finishing second to Dans Le Vent in the ultra-competitive Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock. He went smoothly through that race and a five-pounds rise looks perfectly fair. Clearly he has plenty of form over shorter trips so has the tactical speed to cope if this isn’t a true test at the trip and that completely depends on only obvious front-runner Keeper Hill setting a sound gallop. Connections won’t mind going up a few pounds either with the March final in mind.

GRISBI DE BERCE – 3.50 Kempton