Our gallops insider has all the whispers from around the major training centres ahead of the weekend's racing action.

Checkandchallenge - 2.25 Sandown

Checkandchallenge can beat his older rivals in the Coral Challenge Handicap at Sandown on Saturday. William Knight has always thought highly of this three year old, and it was no surprise to his team to see him follow up his debut win on his sole outings last season with victory at listed level on his return to action at Newcastle in April. Although things did not work out subsequently in the 2000 Guineas, he remains a horse with plenty of potential, and this first venture into a handicap could prove an inspired choice.

Aqwaam - 4.10 Sandown

Aqwaam should go well at an each-way price in the Coral Play Racing Super Series For Free Handicap. Ian Williams has not been in any great rush with this former Roger Varian-trained son of Sea The Stars, but his latest of two efforts so far for the stable suggested he is progressing along the right lines and gives the impression he will be suited by this step up from an extended seven furlongs at Chester to this still mile at a quarter. Equilateral - 1.50 Sandown

Equilateral is a pretty consistent performer nowadays and should go close on his second outing of the campaign in the Group3 Coral Charge. Charlie Hills has his team in great form and there was plenty to like about the selection's comeback effort behind Nature Strip in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. This is calmer waters despite the presence of Raasel and Mitbaahy, and he should be a bit sharper for those exertions.

Wolsey - 4.45 Sandown

Wolsey has not as yet shown the promise he has produced at home on the racecourse and it is no surprise to see that he has been gelded since chasing home State Legend at Doncaster in April. He has also left Andrew Balding to join Kevin Philippart de Foy, and he may well be worth taking an each-way speculation in the Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Handicap, as he looks the type who may show an improvement in form for a change of scenery.

Stay Alert - 2.40 Haydock

Stay Alert is improving nicely with racing and merits consideration in the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks. Hughie Morrison's filly followed her comeback win at Wolverhampton with a very sound second to the high class Nashwa at Newbury, and then showed a smart turn of foot to land her first listed event on her return to her home course earlier this month. A full sister to the smart middle distance performer Star Rock, she will have no problems with the return to a mile and a half, and if she follows the traits of her sibling, she should handle the prevailing easy ground. Ochil House - 2.05 Haydock

Ochil House lacks the experience of most of his rivals, but should still make his presence in the competitive Bet365 Handicap. Ground conditions may be quite demanding over the mile and three quarters if the forecast rain arrives, but George Boughey's charge is out of a Pivotal mare, and produced his best performance so far when fourth to Show Stopper at Salisbury on his latest start. He finished that 12 furlong heat to good effect, and he looks likely to appreciate this extra two furlongs.

She's A Mirage - 3.50 Haydock

She's A Mirage can take advantage of the weight she receives from her nine rivals in the Bet365 Nursery. Richard Hannon senior was always a man to study closely in this particular format, and the art of producing two year old handicap winners has not been lost on junior! Both his runners here have chances, but She's A Mirage has tackled high class company on each of her three outings over five furlongs, and looks nicely weighted for both this step up in distance, and easier ground. Broomfield Burg - 4.45 Market Rasen, Sunday