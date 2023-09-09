Saturday racing tips: Alex Hammond preview

Our columnist shares her thoughts on Saturday's actions with fancies at Haydock, Ascot and Leopardstown.

This recent extended summer has taken us all by surprise, and as a cold blooded northerner I’m looking forward to slightly cooler temperatures. Despite feeling hot and bothered with the weather, I’m cheerfully looking forward to the racing though with classy action all over the place. Let’s focus on a couple of the meetings on Saturday. The feature race is the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock, and the surprise package that is Shaquille is taking aim at a third Group One of the campaign. I love this horse. I love his quirks, and I love his raw talent. However, his quirk at the stalls has been his undoing in the past (namely when being withdrawn before the All Weather 3yo Championships in April) and one of these days it will cost him a big race. I enjoyed chatting to his trainer Julie Camacho and husband Steve Brown at Newcastle recently to learn more about him. The horse is like chalk and cheese in character at home and away. At home he’s like an old sheep and looks like the sort of horse I’d dust off my riding out gear for. Once he gets to the track, he’s a fire breathing dragon. No thank you.

Irish Champion Stakes & Betfair Sprint Cup tips and best bets

He has a god given talent though, and if James Doyle can keep a lid on him, he should win this easily. Given he’s Sky Bet’s even money favourite and the firm are offering five places rather than three, I’m going to go with one of his rivals. MILL STREAM is on the upgrade and is with an excellent trainer in Jane Chapple-Hyam. Whilst his two recent Deauville wins have come on soft ground, he acts on a faster surface and he’s improving at a rate of knots.

Staying at Haydock and there’s no doubt that Light Infantry looks the horse to beat in the opening Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes. However, at the prices I’m happy to take him on with a horse that could have more improvement to come. ZOOLOGY makes his first start for trainer Harry Eustace in this classy contest having finished second on his last start in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. The colt has been bought into by the powerhouse Australian trainer Ciaron Maher, and it’s Down Under where his future lies. His new part owners have a valuable target in their sights for him in November (the £5m Golden Eagle at Rosehill, Sydney). Maher trains alongside Harry Eustace’s brother in Oz and therefore he’s been switched from James Ferguson’s care, less than a mile across Newmarket to his temporary lodgings. As a three-year-old he gets 5lbs off his elders here and that doesn’t leave him with much to find on the favourite. As Sky Bet are offering money back as cash if you’re second or third, I think he’s worth taking a chance on. As a postscript, the winner of the Jersey Stakes, Age Of Kings, has also been a big money transfer to Oz and will join Chris Waller, so the duo may clash again on 4th November.

I’m off to Ascot on Saturday and am very much looking forward to the usual competitive fare at the royal racecourse. The feature race is the £100,000 Lavazza Handicap at 3.10 for three-year-olds, run over the mile and a half. It’s chock full of improving types and will take some winning. Sky Bet have installed Charlie Appleby’s Victory Dance as their 7/2 favourite, and this looks like a steppingstone back into a higher grade. He’s fitted with blinkers for the first time after a Deauville defeat last month and also steps up in trip. He must give 19lbs to Gallant Lion who has rattled up a sequence, winning his last four starts. He dives into deeper waters here, but I hope there’s more to come for shrewd trainer Tony Carroll. He’s 9/2 and has the assistance of Saffie Osborne. Elsewhere on the Ascot card I like the look of SPUN TO GOLD in the opening ROR Horses For Courses British EBF Novice Stakes. Andrew Balding’s juvenile showed promise on debut and has a pedigree that suggests he should be capable of going on to better things.

HICKORY is one I’m siding with in the bet365 Handicap at 2.35. Trainer James Fanshawe won this race last year with Fresh and he’s found another horse that loves this course and distance. Quinault is bidding to get back on track in the same race. He was beaten at the Shergar Cup last time out but prior to that had won six handicaps in a row. He’s reunited with apprentice Luke Catton, who crucially knows him well.