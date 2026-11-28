Newbury’s two-day Winter Carnival celebrates many of racing’s great and good, with races named in honour of figures such as multiple champion jockey John Francome, beloved commentator Sir Peter O’Sullevan, owner/philanthropist Jim Joel and Jockey Club bigwig Gerry Feilden.
Arguably the most deserving recipient, though, is Fulke Walwyn, once dubbed the “greatest trainer of steeplechasers there has ever been” by John Oaksey and the man responsible for saddling the most winners of today’s big race, the Coral Gold Cup – Walwyn’s record haul of seven puts him three clear of nearest challenger Paul Nicholls.
Lord Oaksey, of course, might have biased given he was in the saddle (then as mere John Lawrence) for the second of Walwyn’s wins in what was then known as the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup, conjuring an improbable late rally up Cheltenham’s famous run-in to land the 1958 renewal with Taxidermist.
The race moved to its current home of Newbury in 1960 and three years later provided the crowning moment in the career of Walwyn’s best horse Mill House, who defied top weight of 12-0 to see off a high quality field that included a young Irish “upstart” named Arkle back in third when in receipt of 5 lb.
There was a brief time when Mill House was seen by many, on the British side of the Irish Sea at least, as invincible – “a second Golden Miller” – and looked set for a long reign at the top. The giant gelding was described by Timeform at the time as a “magnificent young chaser, quite outstanding in appearance and ability – a bold and fluent jumper with a relentless, raking stride”, attributes which had propelled him to a twelve-length win in the previous spring’s Cheltenham Gold Cup aged just six.
The 1963 Hennessy Gold Cup greatly strengthened that reputation, though the grainy black and white BBC footage combined with poor camera work (plus an era long before home videos!) meant most form students were oblivious to the severity of Arkle’s error three out, where he lost all chance by sprawling badly on landing – Arkle, of course, went on to comprehensively beat Mill House on the four subsequent occasions they met, twice in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and twice in handicaps giving him weight, including the 1964 Hennessy Gold Cup.
Four of Walwyn’s Hennessy winners went on to reach the frame in that season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, with popular veteran Mandarin even winning both races in 1961/62. The last horse to complete that double in the same season was Bobs Worth, whose trainer Nicky Henderson admitted to having a photo of Mill House hung on his wall at school.
The 2012 Hennessy Gold Cup won by Bobs Worth was the last time the finish was dominated by those towards the head of the handicap until this year, with three of the top four in the weights filling the first three home then compared to a one-two (in reverse order) for the top two in the weights today.
Even so, there has been a recent dip in quality for Newbury’s showpiece race – almost certainly due to the balance of power shifting to the other side of the Irish Sea – and that was reflected even in this year’s field. Bobs Worth was racing off a BHA mark of 160 back in 2012 (runner-up Tidal Bay was 166) compared to marks of 147 and 149 for this year’s first two, whilst the 2026 bottom weight Here Comes Georgie was racing off a 10 lb lower mark than his equivalent 14 years ago.
Despite that, it still appeals as really strong handicap form and Wendigo (c154p) will surely have bigger ratings in him as his stamina is drawn even more into play, with a tilt at the Grand National already appealing as a far more suitable target than mixing it at Grade 1 level again this winter. By contrast, runner-up Regent’s Stroll (c155) could yet have a future at graded level, his fine performance on the back of a breathing operation paying a further compliment to his Cheltenham conqueror Meetmebythesea (c159p).
As usual, unexposed sorts were largely to the fore. Indeed, 19 of the last 30 renewals have now been won by first- or second-season chasers, a group which accounted for six of the eight finishers today, including four of the first five home - Newbury specialist Booster Bob (c140) was the one to buck that trend in third.
Another second-season chaser Havaila (c138+) was running a fine race until making an even more calamitous error than Arkle did at the final ditch, breaking the fence in spectacular fashion. Provided none the worse for that X-rated spill, Havaila shaped as if still competitively handicapped and will warrant a second look in similar company, comments which also apply to the horse he effectively brought down Mr Hope Street (c136).
The afternoon’s other valuable staying handicap also began life at another course, with the Rehearsal Chase staged at Chepstow until 2004, where it often proved a key trial for the Welsh Grand National. None of its Newcastle winners have gone to land that festive marathon in the 22 years since, though today’s victor First Confession (c145) is now among the market leaders (behind hot favourite Wendigo) in the Welsh Grand National ante-post betting.
First Confession failed to last home in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham back in March, but connections have long viewed him as a stayer and he certainly looks a stronger model with another summer under his belt, shaping like well worth another try over further as he ran out a seven-length winner from the resurgent King Turgeon (c138).
Trainer Joe Tizzard made the 750-mile round trip to Newcastle more than pay by also landing the card’s other big prize 35 minutes later, as money-spinning stable star Alexei (h156) landed his biggest pot to date as he edged out Mydaddypaddy (h157p) in a photo-finish to the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.
Unlike the 1963 Hennessy, modern-day racing fans could study the crucial final-flight mistake by Mydaddypaddy in full HD glory and from several different camera angles to boot! We’ve taken the view he would have run out a narrow winner but for that incident and appeals as the best prospect in the field.
Mydaddypaddy has still got a long way to go if he’s emulate Arkle by landing a big one at Cheltenham next March – as things stand, he’s still got nearly a stone to find with reigning champion Lossiemouth (h162) once her mares’ allowance is taken into account.
That said, hopefully he’ll make a better fist of it than Mugatpura did in the 1970 Champion Hurdle, when he finished well held behind triple champion Persian War over three months on from landing the inaugural Fighting Fifth Hurdle for his trainer, a certain Fulke Walwyn.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.