Newbury’s two-day Winter Carnival celebrates many of racing’s great and good, with races named in honour of figures such as multiple champion jockey John Francome, beloved commentator Sir Peter O’Sullevan, owner/philanthropist Jim Joel and Jockey Club bigwig Gerry Feilden.

Arguably the most deserving recipient, though, is Fulke Walwyn, once dubbed the “greatest trainer of steeplechasers there has ever been” by John Oaksey and the man responsible for saddling the most winners of today’s big race, the Coral Gold Cup – Walwyn’s record haul of seven puts him three clear of nearest challenger Paul Nicholls. Lord Oaksey, of course, might have biased given he was in the saddle (then as mere John Lawrence) for the second of Walwyn’s wins in what was then known as the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup, conjuring an improbable late rally up Cheltenham’s famous run-in to land the 1958 renewal with Taxidermist. The race moved to its current home of Newbury in 1960 and three years later provided the crowning moment in the career of Walwyn’s best horse Mill House, who defied top weight of 12-0 to see off a high quality field that included a young Irish “upstart” named Arkle back in third when in receipt of 5 lb.

1963 Hennessy Gold Cup Handicap Chase

There was a brief time when Mill House was seen by many, on the British side of the Irish Sea at least, as invincible – “a second Golden Miller” – and looked set for a long reign at the top. The giant gelding was described by Timeform at the time as a “magnificent young chaser, quite outstanding in appearance and ability – a bold and fluent jumper with a relentless, raking stride”, attributes which had propelled him to a twelve-length win in the previous spring’s Cheltenham Gold Cup aged just six. The 1963 Hennessy Gold Cup greatly strengthened that reputation, though the grainy black and white BBC footage combined with poor camera work (plus an era long before home videos!) meant most form students were oblivious to the severity of Arkle’s error three out, where he lost all chance by sprawling badly on landing – Arkle, of course, went on to comprehensively beat Mill House on the four subsequent occasions they met, twice in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and twice in handicaps giving him weight, including the 1964 Hennessy Gold Cup. Four of Walwyn’s Hennessy winners went on to reach the frame in that season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, with popular veteran Mandarin even winning both races in 1961/62. The last horse to complete that double in the same season was Bobs Worth, whose trainer Nicky Henderson admitted to having a photo of Mill House hung on his wall at school.

Fulke Walwyn: Hennessey memories. Part two.