Saturday racing review: David Ord on Haydock action

He didn't make it to Haydock on Saturday - but our man wishes he'd braved the elements to see the Betfair Chase.

At what age do you fall out of love with snow? I was pondering that particular question around 7.03am when my daughter burst into the bedroom to yell “its snowing can we go out and play in it”. Such excitement, such joy. It was wonderful, heartwarming. The answer of course was “no, go back to bed”. But I was awake – and demon-ridden. Snow? I was due to drive over to Haydock for Betfair Chase day – a mere hour across the Pennines, a delight in the summer, bearable in the autumn but in the snow? Not for me Clive. Oh Storm Bert what have you done? So, I stage a morning inspection from the bedroom window – a proper covering and still falling. Don’t take 5/6 about me heading west.

I make my way downstairs. It’s still snowing, well more sleet than snow, but still laying. Still no to playing out and odds-against getting to Haydock. Dermot O’Leary’s on Radio 2 – always a good Saturday morning listen – but he doesn’t play Buck’s Fizz and I’m now in Making Your Mind Up territory. Its rain now but the snow is still there. And just as I prepare to put on the boots and walk the drive with a cane-like probe, the man who lives opposite returns from an ill-advised Tesco trip in his car, skids into number 17s bins, and slips over as he tries to get out of the car to return the green recycling one, due to be collected on Wednesday morning, into an upright position. With that I knew I’d be based at home today. I feel nostalgic so watch The Thinker win a Cheltenham Gold Cup in the snow, it lifts the spirits. Then I see Lossiemouth is out of the Morgiana, but at least Punchestown is on. I remember Constitution Hill is back on the sidelines. I like Nicky Henderson and the way he fronts up and does interviews at times when others wouldn’t. But the video statement on Friday offered only further proof of how difficult it is to do a piece straight to camera without having anything written down. I bet he regrets the use of the word “tragic” in relation to the setback. Disappointing, yes, tragic no. Racing starts at 1130, Christmas must be around the corner. Incessant rain here in West Yorkshire and at every track in Ireland and England it seems. I see a video of Auguste Rodin in Japan. He needs to take a walk to cool down after a spin out on the main track. That would do wouldn’t it? I’m sent to the local shop for a tin of tuna, I can’t stand the stuff and mutter ‘it had better not be for the bloody cat”. It wasn’t – it’s very wet out there now, slush and water running down the street like a stream in the Yorkshire Dales without the greenery and stunning views. Gary O’Brien on Racing TV asks Ruby Walsh if a new rule should be brought in to allow trainers to say a horse will only run if a stablemate doesn’t. This goes back to Lossiemouth coming out of the Morgiana. Everyone knew it would happen it seems. I didn't and if it's true I wouldn’t play poker with Patrick Mullins, I thought he was genuinely excited to be riding her when I spoke to him on Friday.

Ballyburn makes a winning chasing debut at Punchestown

Ballyburn wins the beginners chase at Punchestown and you had to like the way he jumped. 2/1 for the Arkle. 4/1 for the Brown Advisory. Turners fans look away now. Brighterdaysahead is too strong for State Man after the last in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle. A first defeat on his native shores for the runner-up and 45 minutes after a Henderson update on the injured former champ saying his issue, bruising in a pastern, could last three days or three weeks. We might not see him at Christmas, Constitution Hill not Hendo. By now the snow has been completely washed away. I think I should be at Haydock but then see the rain teeming down there before the staying handicap hurdle. Hewick and The Real Whacker are out of the big one. The car headlights are very bright as they follow the field in Betfair Staying Hurdle. Shoot First wins it, in a slow-motion finish for Charles Byrnes. Alex Harvey, the winning rider, still has the energy to break into a smile, his white gumshield offering a sharp contrast to the mud that is everywhere else on his face. Gruelling stuff, brave horses. It’s brighter for the Betfair Chase, not bright, but brighter, and it makes for compelling viewing. Your eyes are drawn to Grey Dawning, they have to be, his jumping under restraint on the first circuit a joy to behold. Up front Charlie Deutsch is turning the screw aboard last year’s winner Royale Pagaille for whom Haydock in the mud is the Caribbean in the sun for the rest of us. One-by-one he’s broken them. Grey Dawning pecks on landing at the final fence down the far side, then gets in close to the third last. But still Harry Skelton is motionless. What’s he sat on? Well it’s not fresh air, given the office the grey sets himself for a final effort and drives his young legs to the front going to the last. But they land almost together, flat-footed. You need momentum in this ground. He didn’t have it. Royale Pagaille got rolling again and was two lengths clear at the line.