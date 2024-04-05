Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's feature action at Kempton Park.

2.05 Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes William Haggas’ Mystic Pearl has another Listed strike in her sights in the Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes at Kempton. The four-year-old was a winner at this level in the Coral Distaff at Sandown last year and after a Group Three placing in the Prix de Lieurey at Deauville, she headed out to Dubai for the winter. There she was sixth in the Cape Verdi and fourth in the Balanchine, both at Group Two level, and now she steps back down in grade to start her domestic campaign on the all-weather. “She’s back in a Listed race, like the one she won at Sandown,” said Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager for owner Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum. “The two races she ran in out in Meydan were both Group Twos, so we’re dropping back down in class. She worked very nicely last week, so we’re very hopeful. “She will give a good account of herself I think, and they don’t always act when they go out there (Dubai), they either do or they don’t. I don’t think she was at her best out there, but she worked nicely the other morning anyway.”

James Ferguson’s Many Tears makes a first start for her new stable in the contest after leaving Ger Lyons on a high note. For Lyons, she was a Listed winner at Dundalk in November when taking the Cooley Fillies Stakes, a victory that leaves her shouldering a penalty at Kempton. Ferguson said: “She’s in great form and won a Listed race with Ger Lyons, so carries a penalty, but she seems to be training well and this is only the start of her year, so we’re hoping she runs big and we have then got the whole year ahead of us. She’s a nice filly and was bought by the Cunninghams to try and get some more black type in Europe, with the eventual plan to maybe be covered and then go down to Australia.” Ferguson has another contender in the race in Mother Mary, whereas the only Irish challenger is the Joseph O’Brien-trained Adelaise. Only beaten three-quarters of a length in the Prix Dahlia at Saint-Cloud and then two lengths in the Prix Casimir Delamarre at Longchamp, both Listed races, Adelaise is looking to gain some black type form in the Snowdrop. O’Brien said: “She’s been a progressive filly for us last season and she has stayed in training with the hope of achieving some black type. This looks a logical starting point for her.” 2.40 Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Rosebery Handicap Intinso will bid to follow up his successful comeback when lining up in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Rosebery Handicap. Connections had high expectations for the John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old at the beginning of last season, starting his year off in the Feilden Stakes after a successful debut on the synthetics at Newcastle late on during his juvenile days. Although he failed to add to his tally at three, he produced some encouraging displays and, having been gelded over the winter, the son of Siyouni impressed on his return at Wolverhampton last month. Hopes are now raised that Intinso can continue on an upward curve and provide his Clarehaven training team with a first triumph in the £100,000 contest. “He’s been in good form and he made a nice comfortable comeback win after being gelded,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner-breeder Imad Alsagar “He has always actually been held in quite high regard by John and he’s been very straightforward moving into the race. This will be a major test, but he ran really well at York and in the Shergar Cup. We know he can handle the surface and we’re looking for a good run. Hopefully he will develop into a nice staying horse.” Intinso is disputing matters at the top of the market with Andrew Balding’s Old Harrovian, who created a taking impression on the all-weather last spring before going on to run in Group Three company. He returns from almost a year off with Oisin Murphy in the saddle, while Ed Bethell is optimistic Chillingham can build on a consistent 2023 campaign. He said: “Hopefully he will run well. Dropping back a furlong wouldn’t be the best thing, but we have our fingers crossed he can run a nice race. He’s been a decent horse and danced a few dances now. Hopefully he’s freshened up over the winter and we can have a good season with him.”

Cannon Rock looked a stayer on the rise when breaking his maiden in good style at Newmarket two years ago. Purchased out of Charlie Appleby's yard by James Owen since, he has been seen just the once in the following 535 days, returning from a long lay-off to win readily at Southwell last month. The Fastnet Rock gelding now faces an acid test of his potential, as he attempts to back up that Rolleston victory and provide his handler with a notable feather in his cap early on in his bourgeoning training career. "He was bought to go juvenile hurdling actually, but he is just not a soft ground horse basically, so we've been waiting and waiting," said Owen. "We ran him at Southwell and he did surprise us a little bit. He had won a Newmarket maiden and then met with a setback which allowed us to buy him. He is all over that now, which he proved at Southwell, and he's trained great since and worked very well. This is probably throwing him in at the deep end a little bit but it's very good prize-money and I think this will show us where we are. "He's been drawn really well and we've put the cheekpieces back on him basically to help him be a bit more streetwise. They were on him when he won his maiden and I just thought we'd put them on, as it's a really good prize and we want to give it our best chance. He's fit and ready to go and I think he could run a massive race – he shows a lot of ability at home." Meanwhile, George Baker is hoping the Swiss air of St. Moritz can help Cemhaan produce his best, with the highest-rated runner in the field twice a winner in the past at the Sunbury venue. A regular in these high-quality middle-distance events, his handler is now looking forward to what he can produce as he continues to fly the flag for his stable. "He's been a star for us and he actually had an aborted trip to St. Moritz recently, but he has come back off the mountain in good form and we are very happy with him," said Baker. "Sadly, the racing didn't happen up the mountain, so he went all the way over there, had a bit of fresh air and came home. He's going from the snow to the all-weather but he's got plenty of decent form on the surface and we have our fingers firmly crossed he runs a big race for us. It's obviously a hugely competitive race and he's got a lot of weight as well, but he's in good order and we're looking forward to it." 3.15 Virgin Bet Queen's Prize Handicap Harry Charlton could land his first major success since taking over the Beckhampton licence when Sleeping Lion bids for his second victory in Kempton's Virgin Bet Queen's Prize Handicap. The Sunbury regular got his hands on the staying handicap on his debut for the Charlton team in 2021 before returning to finish fifth last season and the nine-year-old's last three appearances have all come on the all-weather at this venue. Three of the experienced stayer's five career victories have been at Kempton and his handler believes local knowledge can see him thereabouts once again in the £45,000 contest. "He's not really a horse for undulating tracks and he doesn't like soft ground so we quite often come back to Kempton," said Charlton, who has taken over solely after a spell alongside his father, Roger. "He's in good form and he always runs well there, it just looks quite competitive I thought. "I think if he runs his usual kind of race, he will be thereabouts, whether he is improving, it's hard to say at that age, but he's very consistent and very enthusiastic. He's a pleasure to have around."