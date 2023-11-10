Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big race action at Wincanton and Newcastle.

1.50 Wincanton Boodles 'Rising Stars' Novices' Chase Paul Nicholls - Knappers Hill (courtesy of Betfair): “He’s a classy horse, has won 10 of his 17 starts, and jumped nicely when second on his chasing debut at Chepstow. That was a pleasing start, he has come on bundles since then and has strong claims in this. I remember Silviniaco Conti getting beaten in the same Chepstow race before winning the Rising Stars at Wincanton.” Eamon Sheehy - Captain Conby: “It’s probably a stronger race than I thought it might have turned out to be, but I’m looking forward to running him and we will see where he fits in the pecking order. He jumps his fences good and I do believe he has improved a little bit from his Tipperary run. We’re hoping for the best.”

2.45 Aintree BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase Oliver Greenall - Gesskille: "He’s in flying form, he looks fantastic. We’ve kept him fresh since Auteuil, he’s probably never had such testing ground but hopefully he’ll cope with it. “I wouldn’t say he’d particularly want or need ground this heavy, but he should be able to get through it all right.” Jimmy Fyffe - Cooper’s Cross: “Cooper’s Cross will be aimed at the Grand National if we can get him up to a rating to get into the race, but the Grand Sefton has been his early-season target from day one. I think he has got a great chance at the weekend. I like the Grand Sefton and I won it in 2008 with Endless Power. I try to aim horses at the race every year. He was going great in the Topham. Ryan (Mania), who was riding him, said he basically got brought down. He felt like he had loads of horse underneath him and we were gutted with that. “We went for the Scottish National over four miles after the Topham and he ran a great race in that up at Ayr. We actually thought he was going to win it jumping the second last coming on the wide outside. He is a good jumper, and we know he gets those long distances, so he is an ideal horse to go for the Grand National. If we get him up to the ideal rating, then he will definitely go there. He has been schooling well and he will like the ground at Aintree, so we are quite hopeful for this weekend. He is a nice horse and we are quite excited about him this season.”

3.00 Wincanton JenningsBet Elite Hurdle Noel Fehily - owner Hansard: “We were gearing up to run him on the Flat with the plan of going for the Greatwood, but then we didn’t get the chance to run him on the Flat and this race presented itself, so we thought this may be a better starting point. We’re rolling the dice here and we’ll see how we get on. “He’s a horse we like and he’s only had four runs over hurdles. He’s won two and was obviously fourth in the Grade One at Liverpool. He’s a nice horse and hopefully he can progress a little bit this season and we can have some fun with him.” Paul Nicholls - Rubaud (courtesy of Betfair) - “An improving young horse with a bright future, he has plenty in his favour after a classy success at Kempton on his seasonal debut in a Listed event last month when he gave weight to all his rivals. He continues to work stylishly at home and is at his best going right-handed on a flat track like Wincanton. I’ve left off the hood he has worn on his last three starts because he doesn’t need it any more. The ground should be fine for Rubaud who has a first-rate chance and could well be taking on Constitution Hill at Kempton over Christmas.”

2.05 Newcastle Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Wentworth Stakes Richard Brown, racing manager for Sense Of Duty owners St Albans Bloodstock. “She had a long break and ran well at Newbury on reappearance over an inadequate trip, but to be honest was probably a little bit disappointing at Ascot,” said She was very impressive when she won the Chipchase at Newcastle so going back up there to the same course and distance, we will see if history could repeat itself. William’s horses are in great form and it would be great to put her away with a win under her belt.” Nick Bradley - owner Sophia’s Starlight & Secret Angel & Glorious Angel: “Sophia’s Starlight is probably first string, we think she’s a very good filly and she’ll win a Group race, she’s one we’re excited about going forward. At Newmarket she ran very well, she was just a bit unlucky. Had this race been on turf in heavy ground I’d have been quite bullish, obviously it’s switched but in our mind she’s still our first string.” “Cliff (Lee) takes the ride on Sacred Angel and she needs to put her last run behind her. I was keen to run here as it’s her last opportunity to try to win a stakes race in the UK, I think on her best form she’d be there or thereabouts. “Glorious Angel has been running really well on the heavy ground as of late, she’s a game, game filly and she tries her heart out. She’s been a bit unlucky, she’s been second three times but she’s made 30 grand in prize money so the owners aren’t complaining. Again, if it was on heavy ground I’d fancy her chances, she’s proven on the all-weather but I think to a slightly lower level than her heavy ground form. She tries her heart out and if she finishes in the first three, I’ll be buzzing.”