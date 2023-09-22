Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action.
William Haggas - Sense Of Duty: “She’s never run over five furlongs, but she has to run somewhere with as big a gap as possible between Champions Day. She will need the run, but she’s pretty useful. She was very good the day she won the Chipchase at Newcastle. I think she’ll enjoy the ground.
“Obviously she is against race-fit contenders, including one owned by the same stud in Nymphadora, but I think we’ll all be a bit disappointed, everyone bar Andrew Balding (Nymphadora’s trainer), if she can’t beat her.”
Karl Burke - Royal Rhyme: “He’s a good horse and he goes there in good shape. I think it will be just slow ground and any more rain will be to his advantage, I think – the softer the better, to be honest. He is a fair horse and that (Champion Stakes) is the idea, thinking it might be very soft ground at Ascot, but we’d want to be running very well on Saturday first, obviously.”
Noel Meade - Helvic Dream: “Our horse is in great shape and the more rain that comes, the better for him. That (Tattersalls Gold Cup win) was a while ago and he’s found it hard to recover that, but I’m very happy with him now and he’s in good form.”
Amy Murphy - Pride Of America: “His hike after winning the John Smith’s Cup means we’re kind of forced into this company. As always, he will wear his heart on his sleeve and he’ll be trying his hardest.”
Karl Burke - Dorothy Lawrence: “She is one who wouldn’t want too much more rain, but she’s in good form. I don’t think it’s the strongest Group Three in the world and we’re giving it a go.”
Marco Botti - Great Generation: "She’s a very honest filly who tries hard. Obviously, this is a step up in class, but we don’t want to run her on fast ground and it looks like we’ll get good ground at Ayr. She’s in great form, six furlongs seems to be her trip and we hope she’ll improve again from Chester and will be there or thereabouts.”
Eve Johnson Houghton - Mister Sketch: “He’s in great form and really well. It’s not ideal ground for him, but it’s the same for everyone and I think he’ll run a big race. He’s a lovely, strong horse, so I hope he’ll be able to handle the ground. He was obviously impressive last time. This is a big step up, but where else do you go?”
Barry Mahon of Array's owners Juddmonte: “I think the ground won’t be an issue for him, Andrew always felt he’d go with a bit of ease in the ground and obviously he ran well at Goodwood on desperate ground. He’s a nice horse who probably hasn’t been the luckiest, but he looked good winning his maiden and he’s shown a good level of form to partake in such a race.”
Michael Bell - Red Zone Hero: “He won well at Doncaster on easy ground, it’s a big step forward and we’ll see how he gets on. That was big step forward from him at Doncaster and I’m sure he’s got more to offer going forward.”
