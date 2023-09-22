Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

William Haggas - Sense Of Duty: “She’s never run over five furlongs, but she has to run somewhere with as big a gap as possible between Champions Day. She will need the run, but she’s pretty useful. She was very good the day she won the Chipchase at Newcastle. I think she’ll enjoy the ground.

“Obviously she is against race-fit contenders, including one owned by the same stud in Nymphadora, but I think we’ll all be a bit disappointed, everyone bar Andrew Balding (Nymphadora’s trainer), if she can’t beat her.”

Karl Burke - Royal Rhyme: “He’s a good horse and he goes there in good shape. I think it will be just slow ground and any more rain will be to his advantage, I think – the softer the better, to be honest. He is a fair horse and that (Champion Stakes) is the idea, thinking it might be very soft ground at Ascot, but we’d want to be running very well on Saturday first, obviously.”

Noel Meade - Helvic Dream: “Our horse is in great shape and the more rain that comes, the better for him. That (Tattersalls Gold Cup win) was a while ago and he’s found it hard to recover that, but I’m very happy with him now and he’s in good form.”

Amy Murphy - Pride Of America: “His hike after winning the John Smith’s Cup means we’re kind of forced into this company. As always, he will wear his heart on his sleeve and he’ll be trying his hardest.”