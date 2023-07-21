Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action including William Haggas on Relief Rally.
Aidan O'Brien - Pearls And Rubies: “She was just a little bit green at Ascot, she was only after having her first run not long before it. She probably found everything a little bit new and she just got left out a bit on her own on the wing, but she did run well.”
Frankie Dettori - Lezoo: "She was a Group One winner last year and she’s owned by Marc Chan and Andrew Rosen, who are two good friends of mine. It is always extra nice when you ride for your friends. I think we can put a line through Ascot, she just didn’t turn up. She’s a Group One winner and a good filly, so let’s hope we can get her going back to winning ways.”
Michael Dods - Commanche Falls: “It’s obviously a tougher race than the one in Ireland, but it’s the only race there is for him really, so we’ll have to see how he gets on. He ran well at York before he won in Ireland, so hopefully he’s going there in good form.”
Adam Kirby - Rohhan: “His last run at Ascot was much more pleasing. He is moving well and hopefully he can show his hand on Saturday. He finished off well, but it was a very slowly-run race. We were just pleased he came home and was only beaten a couple of lengths. Any rain will do him no harm, but some of his best form is in top-flight races on good to firm, so we’ll see.”
Alastair Donald, racing manager for Art Power owners King Power Racing“Ideally we probably wouldn’t run him back a week later, but his record in Ireland is so good and this looks the perfect race for him. He hasn’t run over five furlongs for a while, but it’s a stiff finish and soft ground and it’s not like he’s short of pace. He should have a favourite’s chance.”
Ado McGuinness - Go Athletico: “He’s in great form and the ground will help. Unfortunately Ronan Whelan is suspended, but we’ve got a good deputy in Colin Keane. We’re very hopeful of a huge run. I know the Tim Easterby horse is back over, but he only ran last week in a Group One and our horse is fresh and well. We’re really looking forward to running him. I think our horse is even better than what he’s rated, hopefully he can prove it.”
Peter Bowen - Francky Du Berlais & Courtland: “He’s had his prep run and everything’s gone fine, everything’s ready for him now. He’s won it twice and whether he can do it a third time, I don’t know, but he’s in great form anyway.“Sean (Bowen, son) rides him (Francky Du Berlais) and Gavin Sheehan will ride Courtland, he’s in good form and he’s up and coming so he could be well in.”
William Haggas - Relief Rally: “She’s a good filly and she’s very well. She won’t mind any rain. I don’t know about the draw. She is drawn with Bobsleigh and away from Juniper Berries, but there’s not much we can do about that. She has a good chance.”
Eve Johnson Houghton - Juniper Berries & Bobsleigh: “I was absolutely thrilled with Juniper Berries in the Queen Mary – she ran a blinder – and fourth at Royal Ascot is quite a feather in your cap. Relief Rally is obviously the main danger but we have a huge weight turnaround, so I am hoping that will be enough to change the placings.
“Bobsleigh has come out of the Coventry in very good form, I am very happy with him. He ran a storming race (at Ascot, beaten three lengths by River Tiber), which has turned out to be very strong form. That (five furlongs) would be my main worry. He has won over five and a half, but he looks like he gets the six furlongs well. They normally go very fast in the Super Sprint, so I am hoping that he we will be picking them up at the end.”
Kieran Cotter - Son Of Corballis: “We actually would want quickish good ground. He won on quick ground twice and I’m hoping it doesn’t rain to be honest. The way I look at it, if Alabama was in the race, he’d be hot favourite after previously running well at Ascot (fifth in the Windsor Castle) on the wrong side of the track. We’ve beat him twice this year with two different horses. He’s a fair horse.
“Before he won, he’d been working really well and we really fancied him. But since then, he’s been really laid back in his work, he just couldn’t be bothered. He has gone very relaxed altogether. So, when we were going for the Listed sprint, we thought cheekpieces would be needed, as these sprints are won by short heads.
“He is one of these horses who just pulls it out on the day, which is good, as we’ve had too many horses who will fly up the gallops and then you go to the track and they let you down a bit. He’s drawn 13 and that was our one big worry. The lads were saying if he was drawn one or two, you might just turn round the box. If you’d have given me the 13 stall yesterday I would have taken it. He’ll jump and go and we’ll see how far he gets.”
Roger Teal - Rosario: “He did it nicely on his first day at school. It all went very nicely and hopefully he will have improved for that, so fingers crossed. He is owned by my wife and we think a bit of him. He’s got a good draw, but the only worry would be the rain that is supposed to come on Saturday. That could just mess us up a bit – he’s quite a good-moving horse and he wouldn’t want the ground too soft. Other than that, he’s pretty straightforward and he did the job nicely, so we’re looking forward to it. I’ve had bad draws all year, so it’s about time we got a good one. I don’t know what I’ve done right – they must have got my name mixed up in the computer somewhere!”
William Haggas - Truthful: "She is a work in progress and this is sort of the logical next step for her, and we will see whether she is up to it. We like her a lot, we think she’s a good stayer and I hope she will run a good race. There are not really any long-term targets,” he added. “When you are training a filly like that for Highclere, we will go nice and gently and see where we are with her. She can go anywhere if she is up to the task.”
Aidan O'Brien - Emily Dickinson: “It looks a strong race. I think she stayed in the Gold Cup, I don’t think the trip was a problem. She likes an ease in the ground so she’ll appreciate that. She’s had a bit of an easy time since Ascot because we didn’t think the ground was going to be as it is, but we are letting her take her chance, obviously. The Irish Leger is definitely in the back of our minds for her.”
