Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action including William Haggas on Relief Rally.

2.00 Curragh Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes Aidan O'Brien - Pearls And Rubies: “She was just a little bit green at Ascot, she was only after having her first run not long before it. She probably found everything a little bit new and she just got left out a bit on her own on the wing, but she did run well.” 3.00 Newbury bet365 Hackwood Stakes Frankie Dettori - Lezoo: "She was a Group One winner last year and she’s owned by Marc Chan and Andrew Rosen, who are two good friends of mine. It is always extra nice when you ride for your friends. I think we can put a line through Ascot, she just didn’t turn up. She’s a Group One winner and a good filly, so let’s hope we can get her going back to winning ways.” Michael Dods - Commanche Falls: “It’s obviously a tougher race than the one in Ireland, but it’s the only race there is for him really, so we’ll have to see how he gets on. He ran well at York before he won in Ireland, so hopefully he’s going there in good form.” Adam Kirby - Rohhan: “His last run at Ascot was much more pleasing. He is moving well and hopefully he can show his hand on Saturday. He finished off well, but it was a very slowly-run race. We were just pleased he came home and was only beaten a couple of lengths. Any rain will do him no harm, but some of his best form is in top-flight races on good to firm, so we’ll see.”

3.10 Curragh Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes Alastair Donald, racing manager for Art Power owners King Power Racing“Ideally we probably wouldn’t run him back a week later, but his record in Ireland is so good and this looks the perfect race for him. He hasn’t run over five furlongs for a while, but it’s a stiff finish and soft ground and it’s not like he’s short of pace. He should have a favourite’s chance.” Ado McGuinness - Go Athletico: “He’s in great form and the ground will help. Unfortunately Ronan Whelan is suspended, but we’ve got a good deputy in Colin Keane. We’re very hopeful of a huge run. I know the Tim Easterby horse is back over, but he only ran last week in a Group One and our horse is fresh and well. We’re really looking forward to running him. I think our horse is even better than what he’s rated, hopefully he can prove it.” 3.15 Uttoxeter Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase Peter Bowen - Francky Du Berlais & Courtland: “He’s had his prep run and everything’s gone fine, everything’s ready for him now. He’s won it twice and whether he can do it a third time, I don’t know, but he’s in great form anyway.“Sean (Bowen, son) rides him (Francky Du Berlais) and Gavin Sheehan will ride Courtland, he’s in good form and he’s up and coming so he could be well in.” 3.35 Newbury Weatherbys Super Sprint William Haggas - Relief Rally: “She’s a good filly and she’s very well. She won’t mind any rain. I don’t know about the draw. She is drawn with Bobsleigh and away from Juniper Berries, but there’s not much we can do about that. She has a good chance.” Eve Johnson Houghton - Juniper Berries & Bobsleigh: “I was absolutely thrilled with Juniper Berries in the Queen Mary – she ran a blinder – and fourth at Royal Ascot is quite a feather in your cap. Relief Rally is obviously the main danger but we have a huge weight turnaround, so I am hoping that will be enough to change the placings. “Bobsleigh has come out of the Coventry in very good form, I am very happy with him. He ran a storming race (at Ascot, beaten three lengths by River Tiber), which has turned out to be very strong form. That (five furlongs) would be my main worry. He has won over five and a half, but he looks like he gets the six furlongs well. They normally go very fast in the Super Sprint, so I am hoping that he we will be picking them up at the end.”

"I think there is far more to come from her" - Irish Oaks and Hackwood Stakes preview