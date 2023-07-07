Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out what connections are saying about their chances ahead of Saturday's big-race action.

13.50 Sandown - Coral Charge William Haggas - Tiber Flow: “I want to try him over five, he showed a lot of speed to me up at Newcastle last week. I’ve never run him over five and this is the stiffest five in the country. Yes he has a penalty, but if he waited for the Hackwood Stakes he would have a penalty in that too, so I’m going to run him and see how we get on. He’s a very genuine, nice horse.” Mick Appleby - Annaf & Raasel: “Annaf seems in really good order and obviously Raasel won the race last year so it would be nice if he could follow it up,” said Appleby. They are both in great order. They both ran well at Ascot, I was really pleased with that. Anaaf’s was a great run, but Raasel ran better than where he actually finished – it was the draw that did him, he ended up on the wing and he’s a horse that needs plenty of cover.” Clive Cox - Get Ahead and Diligent Harry: “Get Ahead ran a blinder in France last time and has really come to hand. She’s a filly we have always believed in and her recent runs have confirmed that promise was well worth investing in. We are hoping the thunderstorms don’t get involved too much from her point of view. She would be happier without that. She is in excellent form if the conditions remain suitable. “It’s a nice opportunity to run Dilligent Harry over a stiff five with him. We did have him in the Chipchase last week, but I’m happy we have an opportunity to run over five here. He has run on an easier surface before in the Cammidge Trophy when he was just beaten in 2022. He is in excellent form and he’s a horse who is one of our typically pleasing sprinters and we hope he’s not too badly drawn.”

2.40 Haydock - bet365 Lancashire Oaks William Haggas - Sea Silk Road: “She did really well at Haydock last time. She won well, enjoyed the ground and she won quite nicely. I think that has done her good. It is probably a bit of a stronger race this time, but we will see.” Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Time Lock's owners Juddmonte:.“I was disappointed watching it last time, but Ryan (Moore) said afterwards the ground was very quick and she just didn’t appreciate it. She actually won on firm ground last year and that’s part of the reason why we went to Haydock, but Ryan felt maybe she got away with it the time before, she’s a bit older and has a few more miles on the clock and she didn’t like it. “I think they’ve had some rain, so hopefully it’s just nice, good ground on Saturday. Her form is intertwined with the favourite. Last year they met each other a few times, we came out on top one day and they came out on top another day. If she was to run up to the best of her form you’d think she’d have a good chance. Her last run was a bit disappointing, so we have to hope she can put that behind her.” Robert Havlin - Mimikyu: “The Lancashire Oaks always falls on the same weekend as the Eclipse. It was great when I won the race on Great Heavens as John also won the Eclipse that year with Nathaniel. Hopefully we can have another double this weekend with Mimikyu and Emily Upjohn. On these big Saturdays being involved with this yard you can always pick up a decent ride. I’ve been doing that for years and years and I’ll keep batting away at it. “Mimikyu worked really well at the July course with the hood off. She has been racing with the hood on recently, including in the Bronte Cup, and I really felt an improvement with the hood off. She does have a 5lb penalty to carry for winning the Park Hill at Doncaster last year but hopefully she has got the class to overcome it. She is going there with a live chance.”