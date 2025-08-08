Saturday racing preview: Shuwari expected to improve for Haydock run

After a two-year-old campaign that saw her beat Fallen Angel in the Star Stakes at Sandown before finishing second behind Ylang Ylang in both the Rockfel and Fillies' Mile, the daughter of New Bay was forced to miss the whole of the 2024 campaign.

Shuwari returned at Kempton in March when sixth behind Soprano and Crimson Advocate in the Snowdrop at Kempton and following another break, her trainer is hoping she can get her career back on track.

When asked about the Kempton run, Sangster told Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We were just delighted to get her there. There was a reason she missed all of last season. She was perhaps a little short going there, we had a few little things we needed to iron out after the Snowdrop which is why there's been another little break on the sidelines, but she's doing really well at the moment.

"I'm looking forward to running her on Saturday but she is going to take a nice step forward from it and seems in good nick at the moment. She’s in a good place right now, training and moving really well. Ultimately she's a filly, despite having some form as a two-year-old on good to firm, who I think is going to do better with some ease in the ground.

"She’s by New Bay and statistically they tend to go a bit better with some ease, so it might be a bit lively for her at Haydock but it will be nice to get to her to the track again and hopefully it can act as a stepping-stone to her autumn campaign."