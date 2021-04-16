Free betting previews & race by race tips for Saturday

CURRAGH : 1.30 Glounthaune, 2.00 Cadamosto, 2.35 Know It All, 3.10 Broome, 3.45 Azallya, 4.15 Never Forgotten, 4.50 Saatty, 5.25 Lord Dudley.

Toro Strike should be able to make a victorious seasonal bow in the ebfstallions.com Michael Foster Conditions Stakes at Thirsk.

The four-year-old is taking a dip in class for his first run in 2021, having last been seen when finishing eighth behind One Master in the Group One Prix de la Foret last October.

That was not a bad introduction at the highest level, given the very deep ground at ParisLongchamp that day, marking a career-best effort which sees him start this campaign on a rating of 110.

Toro Strike had previously shown up well when fifth at Royal Ascot last summer, before landing an ultra-competitive Goodwood heat in fine style in July.

Richard Fahey then pitched him into Group Three company, and Toro Strike repaid that faith as he went down by just a neck in the Supreme Stakes – demonstrating his potential for a win at that level.

The Toronado colt kicks off his campaign in theoretically easier company, and the conditions of the race certainly put him ahead of the field on ratings.

Golden Pass found Listed company a bit hot on her final outing of 2020, but the JW 4×4 Northallerton Handicap looks well within her remit.

A Beverley maiden winner in June, Golden Pass then followed up in a Windsor novice heat before tackling the Godolphin Stakes at Newmarket.

Beaten nine and a half lengths in fourth that day, Golden Pass should appreciate this notch back in calibre.

With the second day of the Scottish National meeting on hold until Sunday, the jump jockeys’ title race rolls on to Bangor – where Harry Skelton is expected to gain a couple of valuable wins.

His brother Dan is supporting his championship challenge to the full, and the yard’s Dog Of War could still be well treated in the Darlands Novices’ Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old has not seen a lot of racing for a horse of his age – and after initially shaping with a bit of promise over hurdles, the Soldier Of Fortune gelding seemed to take a bit of a backwards step.

However, switched to fences at Exeter this month, Dog Of War was a different horse as he ran out a ready three-and-a-quarter-length winner in a similar event to this.

Racing off a perch of 106, Dog Of War seemingly relished quicker ground as he turned in a fine round of fencing to prevail over two miles and three furlongs.

He inches up in trip this time and races off 6lb higher, but Dog Of War seemingly has plenty in the locker.

The case for Interconnected is not quite so clear, but he is worth one last chance for the Skelton team in the Horseradish Maiden Hurdle.

A £620,000 purchase in 2019 after a point-to-point win and a bumper second to Emitom, there was always the possibility Interconnected might struggle to live up to his price tag.

A long spell on the sidelines has hardly helped, but two defeats at short prices this term are far from ideal, and some called his resolution into question after his recent Uttoxeter third.

However, Interconnected is still pretty inexperienced – and given he won over three miles between the flags, another move up in distance could be a positive for him.

Blame Culture has been knocking on the door on the all-weather, but his time can come in the starsports.bet £20K Owners Club Guarantee Handicap at Brighton.

The six-year-old has not won in more than two years now, but he is on a competitive mark and can be relied upon to put his best foot forward.

A rating of 68 should not be beyond Atiyah in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap at Nottingham.

She makes a swift switch to handicap company after shedding her maiden tag at the fourth time of asking in a Wolverhampton novice heat this month.

The Curragh stages some classy action, with Broome expected to continue on the comeback trail in the Holden Plant Rentals Alleged Stakes.

A narrow fourth in the 2019 Derby, having previously won two Classic trials in fine style, Broome got a bit lost last season – posting two disappointing performances, with trainer Aidan O’Brien admitting the horse was never quite right.

However, the five-year-old got back on track with a facile Listed victory last month – and this Group Three affair looks a fine stepping stone to bigger summer targets.

Know It All is the pick in the TRI Equestrian Gladness Stakes, after rounding off last term with a fine fourth to stablemate Champers Elysees in the Matron Stakes.

She had previously won a Group Three and been denied only narrowly in the Prix Rothschild, with Johnny Murtagh surely chasing that all-important top-level victory this term.