Punters have put faith in the Lucinda Russell-trained Ahoy Senor ahead of today's feature Grade Two bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.
Peter Scudamore - who trains the star second-season chaser alongside partner Russell - said on ITV Racing's The Opening Show that connections would walk the course to check the ground was safe at Wetherby, but insisted the seven-year-old Ahoy Senor would "not be lacking in fitness" on his first run since wowing onlookers in Grade One company at Aintree in April.
The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame was well off the pace on that occasion and, having been vying for Charlie Hall favouritism at the close of play on Friday, he was proving easy to back after the track suggested they could be hit with up to 10mm of rain throughout Saturday.
Bravemansgame is out to 2/1 second-favourite, with nibbles for Sam Brown (22/1) and Paint The Dream (28/1) at much longer odds. Last year's Haldon Gold Cup and Denman Chase winner Eldorado Allen is a 9/2 chance.
Paddy Power have cut Ahoy Senor to 11/10 from 6/5 this morning and spokesman Paul Binfield said: "So far of the two big Gold Cup pretenders Bravemansgame has been easy enough to back, while Ahoy Senor is being supported with punters seeming to think that the seven-year-old will be straight enough on his seasonal bow for what is a valuable prize in its own right and this is not just a prep race for Newbury."
Elsewhere, at Ascot Broomfield Burg is one of the best-backed horses in the Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle, Nicky Henderson's horse into 3/1 favourite as he looks to build on a promising third at Chepstow earlier in the month.
1.30 Cobblers Dream 3 from 7/2
2.05 Broomfield Burg 3 from 7/2
2.40 Before Midnight 5 from 11/2
3.15 Tea Clipper 6 from 13/2
1.50 Joe Dadancer 15/8 from 2/1
2.25 Martello Sky 2 from 9/4
3.00 Threeunderthrufive 11/2 from 13/2
3.35 Ahoy Senor 11/10 from 6/5; Paint The Dream 28/1 from 33/1
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.