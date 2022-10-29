Peter Scudamore - who trains the star second-season chaser alongside partner Russell - said on ITV Racing's The Opening Show that connections would walk the course to check the ground was safe at Wetherby, but insisted the seven-year-old Ahoy Senor would "not be lacking in fitness" on his first run since wowing onlookers in Grade One company at Aintree in April.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame was well off the pace on that occasion and, having been vying for Charlie Hall favouritism at the close of play on Friday, he was proving easy to back after the track suggested they could be hit with up to 10mm of rain throughout Saturday.

Bravemansgame is out to 2/1 second-favourite, with nibbles for Sam Brown (22/1) and Paint The Dream (28/1) at much longer odds. Last year's Haldon Gold Cup and Denman Chase winner Eldorado Allen is a 9/2 chance.

Paddy Power have cut Ahoy Senor to 11/10 from 6/5 this morning and spokesman Paul Binfield said: "So far of the two big Gold Cup pretenders Bravemansgame has been easy enough to back, while Ahoy Senor is being supported with punters seeming to think that the seven-year-old will be straight enough on his seasonal bow for what is a valuable prize in its own right and this is not just a prep race for Newbury."