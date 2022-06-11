David Ord picks out a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV action at Sandown and York.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

MAPLEWOOD – 1.40 Sandown

He found the drop to a mile against him on handicap debut at York last time but MAPLEWOOD still ran creditably to finish third behind Exminster. Charlie Appleby’s charge has been dropped a pound to 85, cheekpieces go on and he’s up a furlong on a stiffer track. Connections are still learning about the well-bred son of Oasis Dream and he should go well in this.

OUZO – 2.15 Sandown

He was back to his best when shaking up Rebel Territory here last time and OUZO looks ready to return to winning ways. Jamie Osborne’s charge is up four pounds but pulled five-and-a-half lengths clear of the third last month and goes well at this track. He’s only two pounds above his last winning mark and two below the one from which he was fourth in last year’s Royal Hunt Cup. CHALLET – 2.35 York

His form figures at the track read 1133 and another bold bid is on the cards from CHALLET. He was third over course-and-distance from this mark last time, running well having helped set a very strong pace. He should go close again from the front in this with less pressure on for the early lead.

ROACH POWER – 3.40 York