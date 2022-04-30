Andrew Asquith has a Lucky 15 for Saturday which includes selections at Goodwood and Newmarket.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

JUMBY 13:50 Newmarket

Sprint handicaps don’t come much more competitive than this, but JUMBY shaped very well on his recent return over course and distance in the Abernant Stakes and he is entitled to come forward for that. He closed last season with a win in a seven-furlong handicap at this course and he didn’t look out of place back in pattern company earlier this month, travelling well but leaving the impression the run was needed in the closing stages. Jumby goes particularly well at this course and he still looks attractively weighted now back in a handicap just 2 lb higher than his last winning mark. His draw in the middle should work well and there are prominent runners around him, so a big run is expected from this progressive four-year-old.

MOVIN TIME – 14:25 Newmarket

MOVIN TIME bumped into a couple of smart types on both of his starts as a juvenile and dismantled a good field to open his account over a mile and a quarter at this course on his return last season. He beat the subsequent Queen’s Vase winner that day but he was unable to record his own Royal Ascot success when only fifth in the Hampton Court Stakes on his next start. However, time has shown that is strong form, and he also wasn’t beaten far by a thriving Real World on his final start in a listed race at Newbury. Movin Time remains with plenty of potential as a lightly-raced four-year-old and it is interesting that he has undergone a gelding operation since last seen. Furthermore, connections have booked one of the best 7 lb claimers around in Harry Davies, and given how impressive he was on his reappearance last season he looks very interesting on handicap debut. PRIMO BACIO – 14:40 Goodwood

There are some unexposed fillies on show in this listed event and the market will likely reveal more, but, on the figures, PRIMO BACIO is very hard to oppose. She out-ran odds of 100/1 when finishing fourth to Alcohol Free in the Fred Darling on her return last season and proved that effort no fluke when bolting up in a listed event at York on her next start. Primo Bacio displayed a potent turn of foot that day and raised her game further when a close fifth to Snow Lantern (who she had beaten at York) in the Falmouth Stakes on her next start. She finished the campaign out of sorts, but the level of form she has in the book is very solid in the context of this race, and conditions should be perfect for her.

ORIN SWIFT – 15:46 Goodwood

This looks a competitive race for the grade, but there is a lack of pace on paper, and ORIN SWIFT may well get the run of things out in front. He has returned from a short break in good form, finishing runner-up at Southwell before running to a similar level over this trip at Chelmsford a fortnight ago. Orin Swift was able to set his own fractions that day, and appeared to have nicked the race on entering the straight, but he was overhauled late on by a couple of improving four-year-olds. That was a solid effort, though, and a return to turf will be in his favour (all career wins on turf), while he remains 2 lb lower than his last win which came at this course around this time last year. Richard Kingscote, who has won on him before, is back in the saddle, and Orin Swift may prove hard to peg back if getting an easy lead as expected.