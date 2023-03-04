A review of the action from Kelso on bet365 Morebattle Hurdle day.

Day to remember for Thomson and Mania Empire Steel claimed an unlikely success in Kelso’s bet365 Premier Chase, getting up close home to deny Le Milos and complete a big-race Saturday double for trainer Sandy Thomson and jockey Ryan Mania. Thompson and Mania struck earlier in the afternoon with Benson in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle, although things didn’t look too promising for Empire Steel after coming under the pump and some way adrift of the front two - Wishing And Hoping and Le Milos - a long way from home. Le Milos, having his final prep before the Randox Grand National at Aintree in a month’s time, soared over three out by which point he’d seen off long-time leader Wishing And Hoping.

Dan Skelton’s horse was good two out as well and seemed to have the race in safe keeping after storming clear of his rivals between the final couple of fences – trading at the minimum 1.01 (almost £7,500 traded at 1.02) on the Betfair Exchange - but he suddenly began to tie up under Harry Skelton on the run-in. With Le Milos rapidly running out of petrol, Mania sensed blood on Empire Steel and the 4/1 chance (matched at 999/1 in-running on Betfair Exchange) responded willingly. He stayed on strongly up the final climb to the line and ultimately edged past the weary odds-on favourite to score by three-quarters of a length. The Shunter, winner of the Morebattle on this card two years ago, was scruffy at several jumps in the back straight - on both circuits – and could do no better than a well-held third, with Wishing And Hoping eventually beaten a very long way and last of the four who went to post.

Mania said of the winner on ITV Racing: "He made two mistakes, which isn't like him, just when we'd started racing. "And to be honest I thought that was my chance gone, so I sat and let him fill up (his lungs). I cannot believe he's finished his race. He loves this course. He's a bit of a weirdo and doesn't like going too far from home! But he's got a hell of a lot of ability. "This decision could have gone either way as we thought about going to Cheltenham but this race looked there for the taking and we're glad we came! "He'll probably have a crack at the Scottish Grand National now, freshen him up and get him ready for that. We don't know he stays that far but he finished his races like he will so we'll have a go."

"I’m delighted for the horse that he’s won a decent race, we’ve always thought a lot of him," said Thomson. “He was very unlucky at Wetherby (Rowland Meyrick, 2021) a year and a half or so ago and it hasn’t quite gone right gone for him since. But he seems to run to get a rating of around 152 whenever he runs round here and has done it again. “You are always delighted when a horse who has ability gets one in the bag and no one can ever take it away from him.” The Borders handler was winning the Listed event for a second time following Seldom Inn’s success in 2017 and having taken advantage of those with the Grand National at Aintree in the back of their mind, Empire Of Steel will try to break Thomson’s duck in the Scottish equivalent at Ayr. “I’ve been lucky Seldom Inn won it, Seeyouatmidnight was third and Hill Sixteen was second, so it was nice to get another winner in the race,” continued Thomson. “The Shunter won his money and I’m not sure he’s the horse he used to be and although the Skeltons will be annoyed they got beaten, they will be delighted with the Grand National trial that their horse ran. “If we get 4lb or 5lb and up to around 146, then I would be quite happy and the Scottish National would be the aim. “The great thing today is he has won on good to soft ground, whereas in the past his better performances were on soft and heavy ground, so I’m absolutely delighted with him and I don’t think you will see him before the Scottish National. There’s nothing really at Aintree that fits the bill and I think the Scottish National will be his sort of race." On the big-race double at his local track, he added: “It’s been an unbelievable day. To have one winner is great but to win the two big races here is incredible.”

Benson better than ever with Morebattle win Thomson and Mania had earlier struck gold with thriving eight-year-old Benson (11/1) in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle. Back to his very best when making all the running to win at Musselburgh when last seen on New Year's Day, Benson stepped up again to win the valuable handicap and tee up a shot at the £100,000 bonus if he can follow-up at the Cheltenham Festival. Held up towards the rear on this occasion by Ryan Mania as Clear White Light and Wajaaha took them along at a good gallop, Benson picked his way through the field on the second circuit and came to collar top weight Colonel Mustard (6/1), who looked to have timed his run to perfection under Kieren Buckley coming to the last. Lorna Fowler's charge had to settle for a two-length second, with L'eau Du Sud (9/1) third, Thereisnodoubt (40/1) fourth, Tritonic (14/1) fifth and well-backed 100/30 favourite Teddy Blue only sixth.

"I thought I'd given him a terrible ride at first," Mania said on ITV Racing. "They went too fast early and all came back to me which was good. The horse came to us and has been sweetened up, all credit to the team." Thomson said: "That was absolutely brilliant, I'm so pleased for the owners and for Ryan. I'm so delighted, we had a bit of a rough month or so when the horses weren't quite right." Benson holds entries in the Coral Cup and the Martin Pipe at the Festival, with Sky Bet going 20/1 (from 33s) and 16/1 (from 25s) respectively and the trainer confirmed: "He'll go for the bonus and he'll get in now. “The great thing is he has only been out of his box for about four hours, which can make a great difference when you are thinking of going again and we will obviously have to go. You have got to try – how good he is, nobody actually knows. “I’ve got to speak to the owners and chat about it. He will get into the Coral Cup now – on 134 he was perhaps on the brink and what weight he has and what Ryan can do could influence it. Ryan obviously struggles a bit with his weight, but if he gets 10st 9lb or 10st 10lb hopefully he would be able to do that. “But firstly we will enjoy today then go home, get all the forms filled in for Cheltenham and take it from there."

Tolworth third franks Sandown form Nemean Lion went two places better than in the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle when taking advantage of an ease in class to win the Grade bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle. The 4/1 shot, trained by Kerry Lee, travelled sweetly throughout the two miles and two-furlong contest and although he bungled the final flight, long-time leader Colonel Harry (7/2 favourite) suffered the same fate and couldn't battle back against Richard Patrick's mount. There was a length and three-quarters between them at the line, with a further six back to Snake Roll (4/1) in third and hurdling newcomer Feronily (5/1) in fourth.

Patrick told ITV Racing: "I'm delighted to ride a big winner for Kerry and for Will Roseff (owner) who has been a big supporter of mine. He's talented and he was brave. We came with a lot of confidence and would have been disappointed if we'd suffered defeat. He's got that class." Lee said: "We always knew he was pretty decent and hats off to Will Roseff and dad who went to buy him at the sales. "Never say never but Cheltenham wouldn't be on our radar. He needs some soft ground as he's fragile but we might look at Aintree. He's a lovely horse."

Baxter battles to victory Bill Baxter and Half Shot served up a thrilling battle on the run-in in the opening bet365 Cyril Alexander Memorial Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, the former gaining the verdict after the photo was required. Trained by Warren Greatrex and ridden by Sean Bowen, the grey set out to make all the running and produced a good round of jumping, though Half Shot didn't give him much respite up front and looked to have briefly jumped to the front three fences from the finish, where market leader Sholokjack made a mistake and backed out of it. Bill Baxter had the inside rail to help at the front pair set down to fight it out and although Half Shot (13/2) lent in on the winner after the final fence, the 7/2 shot stuck his neck out where it mattered most and had a head in hand as they flashed past the post. The front two were 17 lengths clear of High Moon who raced in third throughout and could do more than finish in the same place. Bowen said on ITV Racing: "I'd have been frustrated had I been beaten. But it was a good performance, he stays very well and he showed a great attitude. He's just a little trier and stuck his head down for me. "I thought the ground was just on the easy side of good."

Rest of the action... Dan Skelton's 3/1 favourite Santos Blue won the bet365 Handicap Hurdle under owner Nick Sutton's son, Ben. Towards the rear early on, he worked into contention going well with a couple of hurdles to take and ultimately proved five and a half lengths too good for runner-up Donny Boy (12/1), with Mahons Glory (11/2) edging out front-runner Rafferty's Return for third. Skelton said on ITV Racing: "He deserves a little break now, we just have the one more run towards the end of the season. He took a while to warm into it today but it was great."

