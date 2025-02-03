Saturday entries: Sir Gino has Newbury and Warwick options

A brilliant winner over Ballyburn on his chasing debut at Kempton over Christmas, Nicky Henderson’s charge is already a red-hot favourite for the Arkle at Cheltenham.

He is expected to head to Newbury where he could face a stern test against the likes of established older horses Djelo, Edwardstone and Matata.

Henderson said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Sir Gino is good, we’re very happy. He schooled last week and he worked on Saturday.

"We’ve a nice dry week (forecast), maybe a bit of frost coming up at the weekend, but it’s going to be dry so we’d be hopeful there might be some nice ground by Saturday.

“Newbury is just a really good track for them isn’t it? I’m not saying Warwick isn’t, and we will put him in the Kingmaker too just in case anything happened at Newbury, but that’s the plan.

"For a big horse like him it’ll just be a good track – a lot of room and there will hardly be a big field, we’ll see."

Henderson also reflected on the weekend's events at the Dublin Racing Festival, including Majborough who is the one market rival to Sir Gino in the antepost books for the Arkle.

He said of the Willie Mullins-trained Irish Arkle winner: "It’s the first time I’ve watched him (Majborough) properly.

"His jumping could probably be a little bit slicker at times but he was impressive.

"He’s a fine big horse, as Sir Gino is, and they’re the same age, so it’s odd to have two five-year-olds like that coming right to the front at that stage of their lives – over fences."

A strong Game Spirit entry is completed by JPR One, Libberty Hunter and Master Chewy.

Dan Skelton’s Henry VIII winner L’Eau Du Sud is among six horses in the Kingmaker where the others in the field are Casa No Mento, Riskintheground, Rubaud and Tedley.