Saturday entries for the Morebattle Hurdle and Greatwood Gold Cup

The most valuable hurdle race to be run in Scotland also carries a £100,000 bonus if the winner can follow up at the Cheltenham Festival. The initiative adds a layer of intrigue to the two mile handicap and The Shunter generated plenty of positive publicity when going on from the Morebattle to scoop the pot in the Plate in 2021.

Cracking Rhapsody hasn't fared so well at Cheltenham but Kelso is a happy hunting ground for the seven-year-old who has won on four of his six course visits and is only 4lbs higher than last year.

Charles Byrnes could run I Started A Joke who narrowly failed to land a gamble at the Dublin Racing Festival; the six-year-old holds four Festival entries and is towards the top of the betting for three of the handicaps.

Dan Skelton has left in one of his three entries in Quaviste. He finished behind Williethebuilder on his handicap debut at Kempton and the pair could re-oppose with his former stablemate set to carry joint top-weight (alongside I Started A Joke) for Christian Williams after the top six in the handicap were scratched.

The Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle has attracted 18 entries with Captain Hugo entered for both that race and the Morebattle.

Iroko is on track to continue his build up towards the Grand National when lining up for a second year in the bet365 Premier Chase where Ryanair Chase entrants Matata and Protektorat could lie in wait.

Paul Nicholls is the leading trainer in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury having lifted the trophy on no fewer than nine occasions.

Nicholls is responsible for one of the 14 entries in Twinjets while the 2024 winner Heltenham could attempt to regain his crown for Dan Skelton.