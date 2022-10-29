We round up the action from Ascot on Saturday including an impressive success for Our Power.

Power-packed finish Trainer Sam Thomas was plotting a tilt at Newbury's Coral Gold Cup (formerly Ladbrokes Trophy/Hennessy) next month after Our Power won the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase. The seven-year-old won twice over fences as a novice last term and ended the campaign finishing fifth to Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham in March. Resuming from a 2lb lower mark, the popular 11/2 chance stuck to the task admirably under jockey Charlie Deutsch to win by two lengths from Danny Kirwan (12/1) who had taken up the running a long way from home. Third went to Tea Clipper, half a length further back, while Full Back (14/1) was fourth and Poppa Poutine (8/1) fifth.

Thomas said: "He's not one to over-exert himself but he keeps getting the job done and he's pretty streetwise. "He'll be entered at Newbury (Coral Trophy) and the flat track should be right up his street. He almost needed to win this to have a chance of getting into the race there."

All right for classy Thyme White Thyme White made a winning start to his campaign for champion trainer Paul Nicholls in the Byrne Group Handicap Chase. Sent off a 9/1 shot in the hands of Lorcan Williams, who had taken a heavy fall from Sammarive in the day's opening novices' handicap chase, the six-year-old could be spotted travelling ominously well just off the pace and as the tempo increased he cruised right into contention. Frero Banbou (13/2), the eventual runner-up, found himself at the head of affairs after the front-running Nassalam ruined his chance by jumping out to the left quite markedly, but Thyme White picked off the leader before popping the final fence and sealing the deal without coming under maximum pressure. Third went to Before Midnight (13/2) with Gumball back in fourth at 100/30.

Highway streets ahead under Sheehan A bold, front-running ride from Gavin Sheehan paid off handsomely as Highway One O Two took the Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle in the manner of a very well-handicapped horse. Trained by in-form Chris Gordon, the seven-year-old built on his recent Fontwell near-miss to run out a seven and a half-length winner from 8/1 shot Hacker Des Places, with Call Of The Wind (15/2) grabbing third a further six lengths adrift. The race was marred by a terrible fall around the halfway stage for 9/4 favourite Broomfield Burg, Nicky Henderson's only runner on the card, who suffered fatal injuries.

