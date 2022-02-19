Ben Linfoot focuses on the Randox Grand National clues from Ascot, Haydock and Gowran as no fewer than 15 horses with entries for the big one were on display.

Perfect time for a National clue? As timing goes, there can’t be many better moments to advertise your Grand National claims than in the same week that the weights come out. What a feeling it must be for a trainer to have one well-in for the Aintree marathon only days after the grand weights unveiling, safe in the knowledge there are no penalties and just under two months to prime your charge for a £1million horse race. Most National winners have their last run before Aintree success in March, but some have had their final prep for Liverpool on this corresponding day in history; Party Politics, for one, in 1992, when he was fifth in the Greenalls Gold Cup, now the Grand National Trial. Red Marauder, too, ran at Haydock on Grand National Trial day in 2001. He didn’t get further than the first in a 2m3f handicap chase on the undercard, but then won the National on his next start in conditions more akin to a dark, wet, February day at Haydock. The last horse to win the Grand National having run in the Haydock trial on their previous start was Neptune Collonges in 2012. He was beaten a neck by Giles Cross at Haydock, before edging Sunnyhillboy by a nose in a thriller on his next and final start in the National 56 days later.

Haydock hopefuls don't appeal Saturday’s conditions were brutal, with both Haydock and Ascot battered by Storm Eunice, and things will be very different come National day unless Aintree gets some Red Marauder-like weather in April. A total of 15 horses entered in the National ran during the afternoon, though the William Hill Grand National Trial itself looks unlikely to have any bearing on the big one this year. In an attritional race only three finished and the first two home – The Galloping Bear and Bristol De Mai – aren’t even in the Nash. The only other finisher, Time To Get Up, is, but he’s been taken out of the Aintree betting after not qualifying for the race; he didn’t have six career runs over fences in time. Blaklion, Kalooki, Secret Reprieve, Lord Du Mesnil and Sam Brown are all in the National and they all pulled up at Haydock, though only the last two horses look likely to get in the race at Aintree. Lord Du Mesnil loves it testing and he would need it soft to have any chance at Aintree, but this was too gruelling even for him. Sam Brown is a lightly-raced chaser for a 10-year-old, but he too was struggling from a long way out – even though he has Haydock heavy form on his C.V. The other horse that ran at Haydock that’s in the National was Top Ville Ben, who looked like he might go back-to-back over hurdles in the William Hill Rendlesham, only for him to start treading water on the run-in allowing Wholestone to land the prize. He’s an interesting one for the National, as he took to the fences well before falling in the Becher and he looks a thorough stayer. At number 46 on the list, he looks sure to get in and was nibbled into 50s with a few layers.

Fiddlerontheroof enhances Aintree claims in defeat However, if we saw the Grand National winner this afternoon it was probably at Ascot. Two For Gold ran an absolute belter in the Betfair Ascot Chase, proving himself an improved chaser as a nine-year-old as he finished a-length-and-three-quarter second to Fakir D’oudairies. He jumped with confidence and aggression and there was a fleeting moment where he looked the winner after the second last. There was no shame in being overhauled by the 164-rated Fakir D’oudairies and off 154 he’ll likely be half a stone well in for the National now. There’s no denying his chance on class grounds, but he’ll have to prove himself over the fences having unseated David Bass in the Topham, while he’s never run beyond 3m2f either. That latter statement also applies to Henry Daly’s Fortescue, who also jumped superbly on his way to winning the greatbritishstallionshowcase.co.uk Swinley Handicap Chase (see free video replay, below) off a mark of 143. On this evidence he’s well worth a crack over a marathon trip, as he finished his race so well, but at number 67 on the National list it’s touch and go whether he’ll get in at Aintree, while he seems suited by very soft conditions, as well. Nonetheless, he was cut to a general 33/1 for Aintree, with Two For Gold, obviously guaranteed a run, available at 40s.

Of the other horses that ran at Ascot only one hinted themselves as a Grand National contender. It wasn’t Easysland, who continues to look a different animal to the one who beat Tiger Roll in the 2020 Cross Country. Off 144 in handicap hurdle company over 2m3f and a bit, he was predictably never going well and was pulled up. It wasn’t Caribean Boy, who was also pulled up behind Fortescue. It wasn’t Larry, who finished fifth in the same race. It wasn’t Lostintranslation, either, who tried to use his stamina by forcing it in the Betfair Ascot Chase. He lost his position at halfway and was another who didn’t finish his race. Colin Tizzard would do well to turn him into a Grand National contender, but he might not have to work so hard with stablemate Fiddlerontheroof who chased home Fortescue in the Swinley. Off the bridle relatively early, he showed guts and determination to take it up after the last, conceding 12lb to Fortescue, and that weight differential told in the end in such taxing conditions. He likes better ground and he was eased out to 33s for the National with some layers. That’s a little surprising and of the Ascot trio that highlighted their National claims today, he appeals the most.

