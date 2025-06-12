Satono Reve flying flag for Japan at Royal Ascot 2025

Satono Reve will bid to become the first Japanese-trained horse to win at Royal Ascot when lining up in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.
Trained by Noriyuki Hori, the six-year-old was last seen finishing second to sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising in the Chairman's Sprint Prize at Sha Tin in April and put some of the final touches to his preparation at Newbury this week.
Working under Ryan Moore, the entire pleased connections and was consequently the subject of a positive move in the antepost market for next Saturday's contest.
Satono Reve is 6/1 with Sky Bet to beat the likes of Lazzat, Inisherin and Storm Boy and Hori said of his first Royal Ascot runner: “After arriving from Hong Kong, Satono Reve had some time to recover before steadily building up his training.
“We completed his final gallop before the race – a five-furlong piece on the July Course at Newmarket, ridden by Ryan Moore.
“Although it is a different environment from what he is used to, he has been coming along well thanks to the warm support of James Horton, his team and everyone involved.”
Record of Japanese-trained horses at Royal Ascot
No winners from 10 runners
- 2004 Ingrandire, Gold Cup, 9th
- 2005 Keeneland Swan, Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, 10th
- 2011 Grand Prix Boss, St James’s Palace Stakes, 8th
- 2015 Spielberg, Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, 6th
- 2015 Super Moon, Wolferton Stakes, 10th
- 2016 A Shin Erwin, Queen Anne Stakes, 10th
- 2016 A Shin Hikari, Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, 6th
- 2019 Deirdre, Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, 6th
- 2022 Shahryar, Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, 4th
- 2022 Grenadier Guards, Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, 19th
