Satono Reve flying flag for Japan at Royal Ascot 2025

Trained by Noriyuki Hori, the six-year-old was last seen finishing second to sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising in the Chairman's Sprint Prize at Sha Tin in April and put some of the final touches to his preparation at Newbury this week.

Working under Ryan Moore, the entire pleased connections and was consequently the subject of a positive move in the antepost market for next Saturday's contest.

Satono Reve is 6/1 with Sky Bet to beat the likes of Lazzat, Inisherin and Storm Boy and Hori said of his first Royal Ascot runner: “After arriving from Hong Kong, Satono Reve had some time to recover before steadily building up his training.

“We completed his final gallop before the race – a five-furlong piece on the July Course at Newmarket, ridden by Ryan Moore.

“Although it is a different environment from what he is used to, he has been coming along well thanks to the warm support of James Horton, his team and everyone involved.”