Santini the Cotswold king on Cheltenham trials day

Racing
Santini wins at Cheltenham
Santini wins at Cheltenham
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
15:47 · January 25, 2020 · 2 min read

Santini overhauled Bristol De Mai in the Grade Two Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham to enhance his Gold Cup claims.

The Nicky Henderson-trained horse was having just his second run of the season but he improved plenty from his narrow Sandown success by beating last year's Gold Cup third Bristol De Mai.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' grey had forged ahead again under Daryl Jacob jumping the last but Santini knuckled down up the hill to retake the lead in dramatic fashion.

The winning distance was three-and-a-half lengths at the line and with the Gold Cup another furlong in distance Santini certainly advertised that he has a chance in the Blue Riband on Saturday afternoon.

His jumping wasn't perfect on occasions, but Nico De Boinville gave him a great ride towards the head of affairs and it was no surprise to see Sky Bet cut him to 6-1 for the Gold Cup afterwards.

Henderson said: "It is one step forward but there is a long way to go. It was 200 per cent better (than Sandown) but to be fair we did cauterize him after that, but I don't think that had a lot to do with it - ours were just a bit fat.

"He can be a bit like that but this horse absolutely lives and thrives on work. The more you can get into him the better he becomes. He has always been the same.

"When you can't train him he goes the other way again. You have got to fire work at him. The more you do the better he gets. There is more to come.

"When you consider the race he ran in the RSA last year you have to say he likes the track. I don't say he dislikes Sandown, he was sloppy at Sandown. He wasn't wound up and I hadn't done a lot with him.

"The last three weeks he has just been doing that the whole way and I genuinely believe he can do that again."

Related horse racing links

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips