Pretty Polly Stakes preview: Santa Barbara given green light

Santa Barbara gets another chance to open her account at Group One level in the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

A winner on her racecourse debut at the Kildare circuit last autumn, the daughter of Camelot was sent off joint-favourite to win the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on just her second career start following reports of sparkling workouts during the spring. Having finished a close-up fourth over the Rowley Mile, Aidan O’Brien’s filly again headed the market for the Oaks at Epsom earlier this month, but failed to land a telling blow as stablemate Snowfall stole the show. However, Santa Barbara is sure to be well fancied once more as she bids to make it third time lucky for the season this weekend.

Her seven rivals include Jessica Harrington’s course-and-distance winner Cayenne Pepper and the Willie McCreery-trained Epona Plays, who is on a hat-trick following wins in the Park Express and Lanwades Stud Stakes. Harrington also saddles Silence Please and Oodnadatta, while McCreery has a second string to his bow in the lightly-raced Insinuendo. Thundering Nights (Joseph O’Brien) and Shale (Donnacha O’Brien) complete the line-up.

