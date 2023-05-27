Little Big Bear (evens favourite) roared back to form by taking the Betfred Nifty Fifty Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

One of last season's leading two-year-olds, he was a major disappointment when trailling home last of 14 in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas on his reappearance. However he was all-the-rage in the betting for this Group Two contest and Frankie Dettori was motionless aboard him for much of the contest. Passing the two furlong marker he asked him to win his race - which he did in a matter of strides. Shouldvebeenaring ran on bravely for second and closed within a length-and-a-quarter of the unextended winner at the line, the pair eight clear of Bradsell in third. Paddy Power ad Betfair make Little Big Bear 6/4 for the Commonwealth Cup off the back of this display. Sky Bet are 9/4 from 9/2.

Dettori said: “Aidan got in touch with me 10 days ago and I said ‘yeah, I would love to ride the horse’, but I didn’t know where I was going to be. Very kindly they held on for me, I was on the phone on Sunday and said ‘listen, I’m going to Haydock’. “He looked magnificent today. I guess they had to try the Guineas, it was too long (a mile) and it didn’t work out, but he won in good style today. I always had the race covered, he quickened up well under hands and heels and it’s a good confidence booster before the Commonwealth Cup. I don’t know what the line-up will be, but he was champion two-year-old, he has big figures and has come back to his best today, so he’ll be the favourite.”