Little Big Bear (evens favourite) roared back to form by taking the Betfred Nifty Fifty Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.
One of last season's leading two-year-olds, he was a major disappointment when trailling home last of 14 in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas on his reappearance.
However he was all-the-rage in the betting for this Group Two contest and Frankie Dettori was motionless aboard him for much of the contest.
Passing the two furlong marker he asked him to win his race - which he did in a matter of strides. Shouldvebeenaring ran on bravely for second and closed within a length-and-a-quarter of the unextended winner at the line, the pair eight clear of Bradsell in third.
Paddy Power ad Betfair make Little Big Bear 6/4 for the Commonwealth Cup off the back of this display. Sky Bet are 9/4 from 9/2.
Dettori said: “Aidan got in touch with me 10 days ago and I said ‘yeah, I would love to ride the horse’, but I didn’t know where I was going to be. Very kindly they held on for me, I was on the phone on Sunday and said ‘listen, I’m going to Haydock’.
“He looked magnificent today. I guess they had to try the Guineas, it was too long (a mile) and it didn’t work out, but he won in good style today. I always had the race covered, he quickened up well under hands and heels and it’s a good confidence booster before the Commonwealth Cup. I don’t know what the line-up will be, but he was champion two-year-old, he has big figures and has come back to his best today, so he’ll be the favourite.”
O’Brien watched on from the Curragh, where he saddled Paddington to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Reflecting on Little Big Bear’s performance, he said: “I’m delighted with him and Frankie was over the moon. He said he still lacked a little confidence after the last day so he said he coasted with him and guided him through.
“He loved him and said he’s going to be a lot better horse in Ascot. The Commonwealth Cup is the plan, I think that’s what the lads were thinking and that’s why they sent him there (Haydock). I think it should set him up perfectly if he’s well. Hopefully everything will be well with him between now and then. He was a big horse and always looked like a horse that was going to be a way better three-year-old .
“He always looked like a big powerful sprinter but we felt that we had to give him the chance (in the Guineas). Obviously nothing worked for him but at the same time we didn’t have time to go back and give him another go at it. We decided if he was going to the Commonwealth in Ascot he had to have a run in a sprint and that’s why he was where he is today. He got two little half speeds over short distances so he was always going to come forward a lot from it.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.