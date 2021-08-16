Sandown Wednesday review: Charlie Appleby newcomer Goldspur wins in style to spark Derby interest

A review of Wednesday's action from Sandown as Charlie Appleby sent out another highly impressive newcomer in the shape of Dubai colt Goldspur.

Appleby colt strikes Gold on debut Goldspur looks set for an immediate step up to Group race company after earning quotes for next year’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom following his impressive debut success in the Time Test EBF Novice Stakes on Breeders’ Day at Sandown. The Charlie Appleby-trained Dubawi colt, who is out of the 2014 Group Two Lancashire Oaks heroine Pomology, could now be aimed at the Group Three Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes at Newmarket on October 9 after proving a cut above his rivals on in the mile prize on his racecourse bow. Racing prominently throughout the well-backed 2/1 favourite eased into the lead inside the final quarter of a mile before quickly putting daylight between himself and the rest of the field to cross the line six and a half lengths clear of runner-up Wolsey. Following the race the Godolphin homebred was introduced at 40/1 for The Cazoo Derby by Paddy Power while William Hill went 33/1 and Sky Bet 25/1 for the same race. Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “I was pleased with that run. He is a horse that has got plenty of stamina in his pedigree there so he will be a mile and a half horse for next year. “Going forward we look at stepping him up to a mile and a quarter and point him at something like the Zetland Stakes as that will suit him. “I’m very pleased that he is a big margin winner but soft ground has come into play for him there.”

Equally delighted with the performance was winning rider James Doyle, who was impressed by the manner in which his mount handled the testing conditions, Doyle said: “He didn’t begin all that well but he was quickly into stride. He was very straightforward and he seemed to be a quick learner. “We didn’t go very quick, as we were mindful of these testing conditions, but I got him on the move around the two there and he stretched really nicely on that ground. “His dam stayed very well and was a high quality mare and was a Group Two winner and it gave us confidence that he would hit the line today. We were on a fact finding mission rather than knowing exactly what he could do.”

Damaar delivers for Gosdens Damaar has a long way to go to reach the same heights as stablemate Palace Pier, however he followed in the hoofprints of the multiple Group One winner when making his debut a triumphant one in the Blandford Bloodstock Novice Stakes. Having saddled Palace Pier to glory in the seven furlong prize on his second start in 2019, trainer John Gosden, who now operates together with his son Thady, repeated the feat with the son of Decorated Knight. Despite conditions being less than ideal the 2/1 chance found plenty under Robert Havlin to defeat fellow newcomer Wodeton (13/8 favourite) by a length and a quarter.

Robert Havlin tips his cap on Sandown winner Damaar

Thady Gosden said: “He has done it very well. The ground wouldn’t be exactly to his liking but he has handled it well enough and his class got him through there. He probably caught Rab (Havlin, jockey) a little by surprise with his turn off foot there. “It was a competitive race and he will come on for the run. It is great for Decorated Knight, who seems to be an exciting young stallion. “It is late enough in the season but he handled that ground well enough. We will take him home and go from there. “He has won over a stiff seven and you would be happy to step him up to a mile and possibly even further next year.”

Mostahdaf takes Listed feature There was more glory for team Gosden in the feature Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes as 7/4 market leader Mostahdaf got back to winning ways under Jim Crowley. Not seen since a disappointing run in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Frankel colt had previously been unbeaten, including a Listed win in the Heron Stakes at Sandown in May, and he regained the winning thread courtesy of a half-length defeat of 8/1 shot Escobar. Sir Busker finished a further length and a half back in third.

Jim Crowley on Sandown winner Mostahdaf

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to owner Shadwell Estate Company, said: “He had a throat infection after Royal Ascot but he has done that really well. “John and Thady have been happy with him since. We wanted to run him over a mile and a quarter but this was the only spot for him. It has worked out as the ground was on the soft side so it has played into his stamina. “He is a very exciting horse for next year. I don’t think ground wise it worries him as he will go on pretty much anything. You only have to look at his half-sister (Nazeef) and how well she did as a four-year-old so we are really excited for next year." Although Mostahdaf was cut from 50/1 to 25/1 by Paddy Power for the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 16, joint-trainer Thady Gosden stressed no immediate decision will be made over his potential participation in the Group One. He said: “We were very pleased with him as he has had a bit of time off. He hit a couple of ridges up the straight but he handled the track as they had plenty of rain here yesterday. It was soft enough for him but his class got him through. “He is a nice horse for next year definitely but we will see how he comes out of the race and if we do anything with him for the rest of the season. There was no point rushing him back and we just gave him plenty of time to let him come back to himself and he has done it well here today. “He has had a nice blow afterwards and this will point him in the right direction. We will talk to Sheikha Hissa and see what she wants to do for the rest of the year. He should improve stepping up to a mile and a quarter."

Rest of the action... Oisin Murphy had nothing but praise for the attitude shown by the John Quinn-trained Melody King, who bounced back to winning ways when prevailing by a head in the Havana Grey At Whitsbury Manor Stud Handicap over five furlongs, which forms part of The Jockey Club Grassroots Sprint Series. Murphy said of the 11/10 favourite: “He did well to win. I wanted to follow Thegreyvtrain as he normally goes forward but he didn’t lead me very far. “I thought the second horse (Firenze Rosa) had got away from us for a bit so top marks to the horse. “They’ve come a long way down but it was the right spot for him.”