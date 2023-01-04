Conditional jockey Lilly Pinchin admits it would be "incredible" if she could win the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase series final for trainer Richard Hobson at Sandown aboard Saint Xavier, a horse she holds close to her heart.

Fresh from riding two winners in front of the ITV cameras at Newbury and Cheltenham at the weekend, the 23-year-old will bid to take centre stage once again, this time aboard the Saint Des Saints-gelding in the £100,000 three-mile contest. Having finished fifth in the race 12 months ago for Hobson aboard Valadom the Winchcombe based rider hopes she can continue her recent purple patch by going four places better aboard Saint Xavier, who she reports to be in good form. She said: “It has been absolutely brilliant recently and you couldn’t write it whatsoever. It has just been amazing. Richard supported me in the race last season as he put me up on Valadom so it would be incredible if I could win the race for them. “It would be very important to Richard and the team as they are only a small outfit but they have got some nice horses. “Saint Xavier is a lovely horse and is one of the horses Richard Hobson got me back going on after I came back from injury last season. He holds a special place close to my heart. I was in there yesterday morning riding out and he seemed in good form.”

The pair warmed up for their latest assignment with a victory together in a veterans’ chase qualifier at Haydock last month, where finishing in behind was subsequent Coral Welsh Grand National winner The Two Amigos. Although Saint Xavier is yet to tackle the fences at Sandown Park the three pound claimer is confident he has all the right attributes to perform at the track. She added: “He ran a really good race at Haydock Park last time and the form couldn’t have worked out much better with The Two Amigos winning the Welsh National. He stays this sort of trip well and he the soft ground suits him. He will gallop all day long for you. Another bonus as well is that he is a super jumper but often the French bred horses are the best jumpers. “I don’t think the track will be any issue for him as he is very versatile while as he is a super jumper that should help him get in a good rhythm around there. He might be a veteran now but he always gets out of the right side of bed every morning. I’m looking forward to riding him again.” Pinchin has already enjoyed the best season of her career having long since passed her previous best total of 14 winners, something of which has been down to the support she has received from trainer Charlie Longsdon. She added: “Charlie has been my backbone and the support I get from him is incredible. I don’t know if there any conditional jockeys that get that same level of support as what I do from Charlie. “I was sat in the lorry of Charlie Longsdon’s on the way back from Haydock Park after riding Harjo last month and I said I seem to be riding winners for everyone else but I can’t ride one for Charlie and I really want to, then bang I ride two in two days at the weekend on Tea For Free at Newbury and Hector Javilex at Cheltenham. “Charlie’s horses suit my riding and I really feel part of the team there while he is such an easy man to ride for which is great.”

Pinchin’s recent results in the saddle come less than two years after she broke her back following a fall at Chepstow in April 2021, halting what was until now was her best-ever season. She added: “I broke my back on Grand National Day two years ago after having a fall at Chepstow. I was having my best season then it was all over. I was out for six months as I broke seven vertebrae, two ribs and had a little fracture in my neck. “It was very hard being out and I spent a lot of time in Oaksey House. That was real hard work and I spent so much time in the gym but the team there were great. “I had a quiet spell last season and I only rode six winners and it made me realise how special riding a winner was. I’ve worked incredibly hard over the past 12 months and it has now really paid off.” Although not hailing from a racing background with her mum Nadine, and in particular her dad Darren, driven by horsepower on four wheels opposed to four legs, Pinchin credits her parents work ethic in helping her get to where she finds herself today. She said: “My mum and dad have nothing to do with racing and my dad is a bit of a petrol head as he used to drive rally cars. Mum and dad set up Gotheringon Cross Garage and GX Landrovers when they were in their 20s and it has really taken off ever since. “They are quite good role models in showing what can be achieved if you work hard. They have been a stepping stone to getting me going in this industry. As to how I got into racing I had a little pony when I was younger and I wanted to race him but my mum said you won’t be able to do dressage on him. “Anyway I won a race at Cheltenham on him one day then the next day he won a one day event and was best at dressage and after that I was allowed to pony race him. I went into point-to-pointing after that with Claire Hart then I started my career under rules with Fergal O’Brien and it has gone on from there.”