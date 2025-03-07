Sandown tips: Preview and best value bet selections for Saturday March 8

Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to Sporting Life Plus readers with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices for ONE HOUR from the time of publication - max £25*. Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).

There will be a Late Play takeover next Tuesday and throughout the Cheltenham Festival, with Matt providing a day-of-race update to supplement his Value Bet column which will go live in its usual slot at 4pm the day before the action.

Tap and go for glory in the Cup

Glorious weather expected for Betfair Imperial Cup day at Sandown Park and the feature handicap hurdle is typically wide-open, with the layers offering 6/1 the field heading into Friday evening.

You might ordinarily think that drying ground would suit the better-fancied ones but the last time this race was run on anything other than soft or heavy ground, the finish was fought out by a couple of 33/1 shots, with a 25/1 third for good measure, and it would be unwise to rule anything out completely as far as I’m concerned.

My first port of call was always going to be King William Rufus as the distinct impression I was left with following his effort at Newbury last month was that we could recoup those losses before the season is out.

After chasing a strong gallop set by Mirabad, King William Rufus was the one who first bridged the gap on the clear leader and there was a brief moment coming to the second-last when it looked like he might pick it up and go on.

In the end, the earlier exertions took their toll and there was no chance he'd be able to live with the thrown-in Joyeuse or classy Lump Sum, who tops the weights at Sandown, but it was a fair effort from the horse.

Prevailing conditions are probably a plus too but Chris Gordon's stable form in general is a little bit off-putting, as well as the fact all the 20/1 had fully dried up before the time of publication.

The Paul Nicholls-trained pair of Afadil and Sorceleur both made the shortlist too, the latter looking particularly interesting under Harry Cobden and turned out just seven days on from a low-key Newbury performance that surely didn't see him in his best light.

Sorceleur won twice in two days - both on decent ground - in novice events earlier in the campaign so he must be a pretty hardy horse, and I'm certain he'll prove to be well-handicapped at some point.

To Chase A Dream and Hardy Du Seuil, one-two at Carlisle earlier in the campaign, aren’t here to make up the numbers either and it's good to see Brian Hughes making a rare visit to Sandown on a Saturday to ride the former.

Hughes is remarkably 0-21 on the hurdles track at Sandown throughout his career but Paul Collins’ horse was right in the thick of it with Wreckless Eric, Bo Zenith and Spirits Bay at Cheltenham earlier in the season and you can ignore his last run when they crawled and sprinted at Doncaster due to the three hurdles in the straight being omitted.