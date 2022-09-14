Charlie Appleby could take a tried and tested route with Local Dynasty who set up a step back up in class on Breeders’ Day at Sandown when running out a stylish winner of the National Stud British EBF Novice Stakes.

After finishing fifth in the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York on his last start the son of Dubawi made the most of a drop down in grade to make his first start over a mile a triumphant one - 12 months after the Newmarket handler claimed the race with Goldspur. Travelling smartly in behind early pacesetter Sir Laurence Goff, and the prominently ridden Elwasme, the 11/10 favourite eased past both rivals inside the final quarter of a mile before being nudged out to score by three and a half lengths under William Buick. Following the race Appleby earmarked the Group Three Emirates Autumn Stakes at Newmarket on October 8th, which he has won with Ghaiyyath (2017), One Ruler (2020) and Coroebus (2021) as a potential target for Local Dynasty

Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “I’m pleased with that performance. I do blame myself slightly for that last defeat at York as I probably stepped him up too soon in his career to that level in those conditions. “More importantly he came out of that race well and learnt plenty. We went into today confident. “Even though the ground had turned soft, we were hopeful he would handle it and he duly obliged. “Going forward he is a horse we might potentially look at the Autumn Stakes or he could be a horse we just put away for the winter."

🥇👏 It's proven to be another excellent afternoon in the saddle for that man William Buick! pic.twitter.com/1t86uIF4u4 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) September 14, 2022

There was further success for Appleby and Buick who combined to good effect 35 minutes later when debutant Striking Star looked another potential useful recruit for the Godolphin operation in the Blandford Bloodstock Novice Stakes. Appearing to handle the soft conditions well the 15/8 chance quickly put the seven-furlong prize, which was claimed in 2019 by multiple Group One winner Palace Pier, to bed once sent on by Buick before prevailing by a length and a quarter.

Appleby added: “I’m very pleased with that performance. He is a horse that we have always liked and he has got a great pedigree. “We went into the race with confidence with the ground, and with what he had showed us at home. Going forward there are no affirmative plans yet. We will see how he comes out of it and work are way from there.”

Joint owner Ian Fowler hopes to see rain in the forecast more often after Phoenix Star (4/1) scored for the first time since forcing a dead-heat over course distance on Coral Eclipse day last year after landing the Whatton Manor Stud Handicap. Bursting through late on under Oliver Stammers the Jessica Macey-trained six year old forged past Pop Dancer, who had chartered a solo path up the stands side rail, before obliging by a length in the five-furlong event. Fowler, who is one half of the Flying High Syndicate, said: “It’s been a while since he has won. It was here last time (on Coral Eclipse day) in a dead-heat. “He likes a good pace and he likes horses stopping which in this ground they did today. There was one on the far side that went clear and we thought we were second again. “He has never run on ground like this so I had no idea how he would go. When he dead heated here last time it was good to soft but Oliver (Stammers, jockey) said it is very heavy out there so maybe he likes it heavy. Let it rain and rain.”