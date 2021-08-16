A Grade One winner at both Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, he faced only one rival at the Esher track and was always jumping better than The Big Breakaway.

He was in control by the Railway Fences and impressed with his fencing throughout, Nico De Boinville having the luxury of easing him down soon after the last to give the jockey and Nicky Henderson a fourth win in this race in the last five years by 37 lengths.

Bookmaker reaction was swift, the sponsors cutting him to 10/1 from 12s for the Betfair Chase at Haydock and 6/1 from 7s for the King George. Sky Bet are the same price for the Kempton feature but 8/1 for the Betfair, 9s from 10s for the Cheltennham Gold Cup and 12/1 from 14/1 for the Ryanair Chase.