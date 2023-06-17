A round-up of the pick of the action so far from Sandown Park on Saturday afternoon.

Lady's first in Scurry Stakes Lady Hamana (9/1) claimed the most significant victory of her career to date when landing the Listed Molson Coors Scurry Stakes under Clifford Lee. Unplaced at the same level at Chantilly and Chelmsford in her two previous starts this season, the daughter of I Am Invincible benefited from the addition of cheekpieces and a low draw, travelling sweetly tight to the far right in behind the leaders before picking up the running with less than half a furlong to travel. Tajalla had to make his challenge a little wider and went down on his sword in second, beaten a length and a quarter, with Great State only third as the 4/5 favourite.

Song skips to victory The six-year-old Maysong registered the fourth victory of his career in the Aspall Cyder 1728 Handicap over a mile. Given a patient ride by Shariq Mohd, the 20/1 shot got a dream run up the inside rail to collar Helm Rock with a furlong and a half to travel, and he stuck his neck out gallantly to repel staying-on second Dutch Decoy (11/1) by half a length. Third went to Eilean Dubh, with Helm Rock having to settle for fourth at 5/1. The 3/1 market leader Bodorgan was disappointing in seventh under William Buick.

Moore makes his mark Ryan Moore and Richard Hughes teamed up to great effect as Connemara Coast won the opening RacingTV.com/FreeTrial Handicap for three-year-olds. The gelded son of Sea The Moon looked a shade unfortunate not to finish closer over 10 furlongs at Newmarket last month (hampered) and duly atoned as a well-backed 11/4 chance. The winner came to mount a serious-looking challenge on front-runner The Parent with a couple of furlongs to travel and while that rival hung tough until weakening after passing the furlong-marker, Connemara Coast found plenty for pressure to put the race to bed, ultimately holding a length and a half advantage over the fast-finishing Intricacy (7/2), who edged out The Parent for second.

Rest of the action... He's A Monster, trained by Archie Watson and ridden by Hector Crouch, won the seven-furlong Watch RacingTV Free For 31 Days Handicap at odds of 17/2, getting the btter of 3/1 favourite Bussento and Ancestral Land (10/1).