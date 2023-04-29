Sandown Saturday review and replays:

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Sandown where Jonbon capped a fine first season over fences in the bet365 Celebration Chase.

Celebration time for Jonbon team Jonbon (8/13 favourite) rewarded connections' bold decision to take in the bet365 Celebration Chase by striking in his first run in open company over fences. Second to El Fabiolo in the Sporting Life Arkle before winning at Aintree, Nicky Henderson's charge gave supporters a scare when pitching on landing down the back straight. However, he was soon back on the bridle and jumping the second last had joined the leader Captain Guinness (6/1) who had already got the better of his own tussle with Greaneteen. He couldn't shake off the market leader, though, Jonbon in front at the final fence and going clear up the hill to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 8/1 from 10s for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and 4s from 5s for the Ryanair Chase. Sky Bet are 4s from 6s for the two-mile feature and 7s from 11s for the Ryanair. Henderson said: “It was brave (running him). We had ummed and arred all week. I’ve been Punchestown all week and the boys have been getting this fellow ready - Paddy (Murphy) who rides him every day, and Charlie (Morlock), who is my right hand man, I’ve been talking to them every day and there was just no reason not to run him. It is very un-Henderson like sort of tactics. There was no reason I could find (not to run him). "I was talking to JP for three days and said you have got to earn your corn as you are the trainer. That was my final deciding ball was that if we take these two milers on that we will meet next season and if we can cope with them now then we can start thinking of Tingle Creek and things like that next season and I think that is what he has answered. It has been fantastic and we have a mighty strong team of horses and people. “That (mistake down the back) was the only thing that was probably novicey about him today. It was one there he didn’t know which way to go. He had been very long at the ditch and he just didn’t quite make his mind up. To comeback from that as a novice I think that makes a man of him. Three fences later he is back on the bridle as if nothing had happened but something had happened, something quite significant in fact had happened.

Jonbon leads Captain Guinness over the last

“A lot of horses would have dropped themselves out after that mistake) but I think that is testament to his engine. Even when we are schooling I don’t let Aidan on him until he is ready to jump off and go and jump five fences then he gets off him and I put Paddy back on him. You have to treat him very gently. He is getting better and better and is becoming more professional but the team have done a miraculous job with him. “Cheltenham was disappointing. I was worried when this ground was going soft as I didn’t want the chase course going soft as I do think he is a better horse on good ground. He didn’t jump as well as he could at Cheltenham, but take nothing away from the winner (El Fabiolo) who again looked fabulous at Punchestown. “Two years ago it was Energuemene versus Shishkin. Now the next dust up is going to be El Fabiolo and Jonbon. It is one all (between them). I do (think on better ground we can get the better of him). I was mighty impressed with El Fabiolo the other day. We have proved today we can take on the best two milers. Today bar one he was excellent and he will be excellent again at Cheltenham I hope next year and there is a lot to look forward to.”

One two for McManus in opener Having been named champion National Hunt owner for a 15th time earlier on Saturday, the famous green and gold silks of JP McManus made a sparkling start to the meeting courtesy of Jonbon and a 1-2 in the opening bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle as Under Control (7/1) came home in front of stable companion Iberico Lord (15/2). Four-year-old Doctor Dino filly Under Control, successful at Cheltenham just nine days ago, looked set for a comfortable success as she made smooth headway in the hands of Nico de Boinville to take the lead after the second last. Although she tired noticeably on the run in, she had enough reserves to hold on by a diminishing half-length from Iberico Lord. Henderson, who saddled the first two horses home, said: “That was a good start to the end! She’s a sweet little thing. We’ve only had her a short time, Charlie Swann found her in France and then she went up to AP (McCoy)’s for a bit. There wasn’t much to her and she doesn’t look very big but she’s grown in stature the whole way through.

“It was a big ask to do that and we’ve gone from fast ground (at Cheltenham last week) and we were worried about the ground today (Soft. Good to Soft in places). It was a good test for her and it’s not been many days since her last run, to come out and do that is impressive. She probably got there a bit too soon, but it would have been alright for me as our horse was second too! “She’s a little cracker and she’s never stopped improving, but that’s enough for the season. We were hard enough on her to go from Cheltenham to here, but the prize money was too good. I said to JP at Punchestown earlier in the week that it’s hard to ask her to go and do it again but she was qualified and it’s a huge prize – plus she’s got all summer now. My team have done so well, I’ve hardly seen these horses! We’ve been to Aintree, Ayr, Cheltenham and Punchestown and all I have done is found out if they’re alright!”